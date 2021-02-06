February 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

coronavirus_2019
This is the Saturday, February 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Today's active cases are slightly higher today in both Oakville and Halton, but hospitalizations are down 20% and most are from Oakville. Halton's regional officer of health provides an update on vaccine rollout in the region.
Ontario's active cases are half of the total from four weeks ago. Provincial job losses in January were the highest since April 2020. Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce reopening details next week for some areas of the province. Canada reports its 800,000th case of COVID-19.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- An Oakville father is drawing both praise and slander for sharing a video of Halton Police dispersing a crowd of tobogganing children
- Halton has reported ten deaths since Wednesday, most from Burlington
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes on Monday, February 8, 2021
- Halton's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani shared a short video update about the vaccine rollout in Halton
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 5, 2021.
- 78 active cases - plus 2
- 18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 2,737 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
- 57 deaths - no change
- 2,602 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 8
- 2,659 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 396 active cases - plus 2
- 38 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5
- 8,714 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40
- 173 deaths - plus 2
- 8,145 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 36
- 8,318 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases
- 33 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Premier Doug Ford is set to announce reopening details next week, as the current state of emergency and stay-at-home order expires next Tuesday, February 9, 2021
- Ontario lost over 150,000 jobs in the months of January
- Active cases in the province have been cut from 30,000 to 15,000 in the last four weeks
- Most students will go back to class next Monday, with three Toronto-area regions to follow one week later
- Vaccine shipment delays and cancellations force Ontario's government to push back its target date for Phase 1 vaccinations
- Ontario has exactly 45 deaths for the second straight day
- There are at least 150 cases of the UK variant in Ontario (across 11 health units) and a report in Mississauga of the first case of the South Africa variant
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 15,269 active cases - minus 453
- 1,021 people hospitalized - minus 22
- 372,600 vaccinations - plus 9,900
- 276,718 confirmed cases - plus 1,388
- 254,966 recovered cases - plus 1,796
- 6,483 deaths - plus 45
- 261,449 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%
- 62,341 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive
- 325 people in ICU - no change
- 228 people on ventilators - plus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,278 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 420 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5
A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was made yesterday by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Canada records its 800,000th case today after vaccinating its one millionth person earlier this week
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers of vaccine doses until March
- Former United Nations special envoy Stephen Lewis says it is "morally wrong" for Canada to take vaccine doses from a pool intended for developing countries
- Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022
- The USA has vaccinated (at least one dose) in 11% of its population
- Global vaccinations overtake the number of people sick from COVID-19
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 44,300+ active cases - minus 800
- 1.06 million+ people vaccinated (2.85% of people)
- 800,700+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,690 deaths - plus 99
- 734,100+ recoveries - plus 4,700
United States coronavirus update
- 26.9 million total cases
- 460,800+ deaths
- 86,300 hospitalizations
- 36.8 million+ vaccinations (11.1% of people)
- As new, daily cases are down 40% in the last month, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged
World coronavirus update
- 105.6 million total cases
- 2.3 million deaths
- 123.5 million+ vaccinations (1.6% of people)