February 6th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, February 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Today's active cases are slightly higher today in both Oakville and Halton, but hospitalizations are down 20% and most are from Oakville. Halton's regional officer of health provides an update on vaccine rollout in the region.

Ontario's active cases are half of the total from four weeks ago. Provincial job losses in January were the highest since April 2020. Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce reopening details next week for some areas of the province. Canada reports its 800,000th case of COVID-19.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 5, 2021.

78 active cases - plus 2

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

2,737 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

57 deaths - no change

2,602 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 8

2,659 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.7% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Total Residents Unknown Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 29 11 13 53 7 0 7 Kensington Retirement Dec 19/20 15 3 2 20 1 0 1 Post Inn Village Long Term Care Jan 7/21 4 0 4 8 1 0 1 Queen's Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 4 0 0 0 Wyndham Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Totals 49 17 20 86 9 0 9

Status in Halton

396 active cases - plus 2

38 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 5

8,714 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40

173 deaths - plus 2

8,145 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 36

8,318 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.4% of cases

33 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

15,269 active cases - minus 453

1,021 people hospitalized - minus 22

372,600 vaccinations - plus 9,900

276,718 confirmed cases - plus 1,388

254,966 recovered cases - plus 1,796

6,483 deaths - plus 45

261,449 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

62,341 tests conducted, coming back 2.6% positive

325 people in ICU - no change

228 people on ventilators - plus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,278 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

420 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

A video report about variants of COVID-19 in Ontario was made yesterday by Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Vanessa Allen, the chief of medical microbiology at the Public Health Ontario Laboratory:

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,300+ active cases - minus 800

1.06 million+ people vaccinated (2.85% of people)

800,700+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,690 deaths - plus 99

734,100+ recoveries - plus 4,700

United States coronavirus update

26.9 million total cases

460,800+ deaths

86,300 hospitalizations

36.8 million+ vaccinations (11.1% of people)

As new, daily cases are down 40% in the last month, the number of daily deaths remains unchanged

World coronavirus update