February 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Sunday, February 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded one new death, and has a new outbreak at West Oak Village LTC. Active cases in Oakville continues to sit below 100, and is steadily dropping across the region. Halton's elementary and high schools re-open tomorrow, as per the province's directive. 

The province is carefully watching the steadily increasing Covid variant cases which has hit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit the hardest. The number of Ontario's active cases keeps going down and hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 6, 2021.

  • 83 active cases - plus 5
  • 17 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
  • 2,756 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
  • 58 deaths - plus 1
  • 2,615 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 15
  • 2,673 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 393 active cases - minus 3
  • 37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
  • 8,760 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 46
  • 174 deaths - plus 1
  • 8,193 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 48
  • 8,367 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases
  • 32 outbreaks - minus 1
  • 1 B-117 Variant case - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

  • 14,799 active cases - minus 470
  • 926 people hospitalized - minus 95
  • 379,184 vaccinations or 2.57% of the population has received one dose
  • 101,744 people finished inoculations  
  • 278,207 confirmed cases - plus 1,489
  • 256,903 recovered cases - plus 1,937
  • 6,505 deaths - plus 22
  • 263,408 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%
  • 51,658 tests conducted, coming back 2.8% positive
  • 335 people in ICU - plus 10
  • 233 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Varriants

  • B-117 - 174 cases
  • B-1351 - 1 case

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 49,828+ active cases 
  • 3,176 people are hospitalized
  • 1,075,629 million+ people vaccinated
  • 175,076 people inoculated
  • 807,007 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 20,734 deaths 
  • 726,445 recoveries

United States coronavirus update 

  • 27.53 million total cases
  • 473,800+ deaths
  • 22,300+ people in serious condition
  • 39.04 million+ vaccinations (11.79% of people)
  • 17.27 million+ recoveries

World coronavirus update

  • 106.51 million total cases
  • 2.34 million deaths
  • 104,200+ people in serious condition
  • 125.22 million+ vaccinations (1.64% of people)