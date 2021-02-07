February 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Chris Stoate Outdoor tennis in sub-zero weather at the Oakville Club

This is the Sunday, February 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded one new death, and has a new outbreak at West Oak Village LTC. Active cases in Oakville continues to sit below 100, and is steadily dropping across the region. Halton's elementary and high schools re-open tomorrow, as per the province's directive.

The province is carefully watching the steadily increasing Covid variant cases which has hit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit the hardest. The number of Ontario's active cases keeps going down and hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update

Halton's rolling weekly average of new cases by 100K people drops to 61.1 down 2.6%

West Oak Village LTC declares outbreak on January 6, 2020 - but no cases recorded.

Oakville records the only death in the region

Effective Reproductive Number is 1.1

Halton's contact tracers are able to reach 96% of new cases in 24 hours

Halton's hospitals are using 93% of acute care beds and 86% of ICU beds

Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes on Monday, February 8, 2021 with enhance safety measures.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 6, 2021.

83 active cases - plus 5

17 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2,756 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

58 deaths - plus 1

2,615 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 15

2,673 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 7 14 62 5 5 Post Village Inn Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 3 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 1 5 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 11 10 19 76 6 6

Status in Halton

393 active cases - minus 3

37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

8,760 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 46

174 deaths - plus 1

8,193 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 48

8,367 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases

32 outbreaks - minus 1

1 B-117 Variant case - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario coronavirus update

14,799 active cases - minus 470

926 people hospitalized - minus 95

379,184 vaccinations or 2.57% of the population has received one dose

101,744 people finished inoculations

278,207 confirmed cases - plus 1,489

256,903 recovered cases - plus 1,937

6,505 deaths - plus 22

263,408 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%

51,658 tests conducted, coming back 2.8% positive

335 people in ICU - plus 10

233 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,295 total outbreaks reported

412 active, ongoing outbreaks

Varriants

B-117 - 174 cases

B-1351 - 1 case

Canada and Global coronavirus update

British Columbia, Nunavut, PEI, Yukon, and North West Territories do not report on Sundays.

Canada vaccinated its one millionth person.

After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March

Federal authorities (the anti-fraud centre) are reporting very few instances of false quarantine documents for international travellers

Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022.

Canada has used 85.8% of the delivered doses.

The USA has vaccinated (at least one dose) in 11.79% of its population.

Global vaccinations overtake the number of people sick from COVID-19

Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

49,828+ active cases

3,176 people are hospitalized

1,075,629 million+ people vaccinated

175,076 people inoculated

807,007 confirmed and suspected cases

20,734 deaths

726,445 recoveries

United States coronavirus update

27.53 million total cases

473,800+ deaths

22,300+ people in serious condition

39.04 million+ vaccinations (11.79% of people)

17.27 million+ recoveries

World coronavirus update