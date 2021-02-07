February 7th coronavirus update for Oakville

Chris Stoate
Outdoor tennis in sub-zero weather at the Oakville Club
This is the Sunday, February 7, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded one new death, and has a new outbreak at West Oak Village LTC. Active cases in Oakville continues to sit below 100, and is steadily dropping across the region. Halton's elementary and high schools re-open tomorrow, as per the province's directive.
The province is carefully watching the steadily increasing Covid variant cases which has hit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit the hardest. The number of Ontario's active cases keeps going down and hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton coronavirus cases update
- Halton's rolling weekly average of new cases by 100K people drops to 61.1 down 2.6%
- West Oak Village LTC declares outbreak on January 6, 2020 - but no cases recorded.
- Oakville records the only death in the region
- Effective Reproductive Number is 1.1
- Halton's contact tracers are able to reach 96% of new cases in 24 hours
- Halton's hospitals are using 93% of acute care beds and 86% of ICU beds
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resume in-person classes on Monday, February 8, 2021 with enhance safety measures.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 6, 2021.
- 83 active cases - plus 5
- 17 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 2,756 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 58 deaths - plus 1
- 2,615 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 15
- 2,673 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 393 active cases - minus 3
- 37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 8,760 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 46
- 174 deaths - plus 1
- 8,193 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 48
- 8,367 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases
- 32 outbreaks - minus 1
- 1 B-117 Variant case - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario coronavirus update
- Hospitalizations drop below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 29
- Effective Reproduction Number grew to 0.9 as recorded from Jan. 27 to Feb 2.
- Testing positivity of 2.8% is the lowest since Oct. 24
- Variant B117 climbs to 174 with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reporting 101 cases making it the most affected region in Ontario.
- 2.57% of Ontario's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- 100,000 Ontario residents have completed their COVID-19 inoculations.
- Institutional outbreaks continues to decline
- Ontario's rolling weekly average of new cases by 100K people drops to 74.9 down 18.9%
- Premier Doug Ford is set to announce reopening details next week, as the current state of emergency and stay-at-home order expire next Tuesday, February 9, 2021
- Most Ontario students will go back to class next Monday, with three Toronto-area regions to follow one week later
- Lecce added today the province is considering cancelling March Break to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Ontario plans on completing the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents in each long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care home by Feb. 10
- Beginning Feb. 9 emergency child care will be extended to additional frontline workers in Toronto, York Region and Peel.
- Enhanced school safety measures announced by province as it re-opens more regions.
- 14,799 active cases - minus 470
- 926 people hospitalized - minus 95
- 379,184 vaccinations or 2.57% of the population has received one dose
- 101,744 people finished inoculations
- 278,207 confirmed cases - plus 1,489
- 256,903 recovered cases - plus 1,937
- 6,505 deaths - plus 22
- 263,408 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%
- 51,658 tests conducted, coming back 2.8% positive
- 335 people in ICU - plus 10
- 233 people on ventilators - plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,295 total outbreaks reported
- 412 active, ongoing outbreaks
Varriants
- B-117 - 174 cases
- B-1351 - 1 case
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- British Columbia, Nunavut, PEI, Yukon, and North West Territories do not report on Sundays.
- Canada vaccinated its one millionth person.
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March
- Federal authorities (the anti-fraud centre) are reporting very few instances of false quarantine documents for international travellers
- Canada has extended its ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters a second full year, now until February 28, 2022.
- Canada has used 85.8% of the delivered doses.
- The USA has vaccinated (at least one dose) in 11.79% of its population.
- Global vaccinations overtake the number of people sick from COVID-19
Changes in Canadian and global figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 49,828+ active cases
- 3,176 people are hospitalized
- 1,075,629 million+ people vaccinated
- 175,076 people inoculated
- 807,007 confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,734 deaths
- 726,445 recoveries
United States coronavirus update
- 27.53 million total cases
- 473,800+ deaths
- 22,300+ people in serious condition
- 39.04 million+ vaccinations (11.79% of people)
- 17.27 million+ recoveries
World coronavirus update
- 106.51 million total cases
- 2.34 million deaths
- 104,200+ people in serious condition
- 125.22 million+ vaccinations (1.64% of people)