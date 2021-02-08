COVID-19 Update Oakville

February 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville goes back to work on Feb 16 with strict health restrictions, as the town records more hospitalizations and new cases outpacing recoveries.

This is the Monday, February 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton saw an increase in hospitalizations. Oakville recorded more new cases than recoveries, and Halton recorded just one less active case. The province announced its plans to re-open the economy, which sees some of Halton's business returning to work on Feb. 16, with strong restrictions. 

The B-117 variant new cases grew by 25%, but the B-1352 variant remains at one case. Institutional outbreaks, hospitalizations, and active cases are dropping across the province.  

Canada is recording a decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 7, 2021.

  • 86 active cases - plus 3
  • 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5
  • 2,769 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
  • 58 deaths - no change
  • 2,625 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 10
  • 2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

Status in Halton 

  • 392 active cases - minus 1
  • 44 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 7
  • 8,791 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
  • 174 deaths - no change
  • 8,225 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 32
  • 8,399 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases
  • 31 outbreaks - minus 1
  • 1 B-117 Variant case - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Note: Numbers released by the province on Feb. 8 are for the previous day. 

  • 14,331 active cases - minus 468
  • 901 people hospitalized - minus 25
  • 386,171 vaccinations
  • 106,163 people finished inoculations  
  • 279,472 confirmed cases - plus 1,265
  • 258,603 recovered cases - plus 1,700
  • 6,538 deaths - plus 33 - 8 LTC residents
  • 265,141 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.8%
  • 28,303 tests conducted, coming back 4.4% positive
  • 335 people in ICU - no change
  • 226 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Varriants

  • B-117 - 219 cases - plus 45
  • B-1351 - 1 case

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 47,613 active cases - minus 2,215
  • 3,050 people are hospitalized - minus 126 
  • 1,091,013 million+ people vaccinated
  • 183,458 people inoculated
  • 809,788 confirmed and suspected cases
  • 20,782 deaths 
  • 741,393 recoveries

Source - COVID-19 Tracker Canada