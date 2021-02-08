February 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, February 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton saw an increase in hospitalizations. Oakville recorded more new cases than recoveries, and Halton recorded just one less active case. The province announced its plans to re-open the economy, which sees some of Halton's business returning to work on Feb. 16, with strong restrictions.
The B-117 variant new cases grew by 25%, but the B-1352 variant remains at one case. Institutional outbreaks, hospitalizations, and active cases are dropping across the province.
Canada is recording a decline in active cases and hospitalizations.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are temporarily paused until in-person classes resume in Halton next week.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville re-opens in Grey-Lockdown mode on Feb 16
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton will resumed in-person classes on today with enhance safety measures.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 7, 2021.
- 86 active cases - plus 3
- 22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5
- 2,769 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,625 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 10
- 2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 392 active cases - minus 1
- 44 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 7
- 8,791 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
- 174 deaths - no change
- 8,225 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 32
- 8,399 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases
- 31 outbreaks - minus 1
- 1 B-117 Variant case - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- 25.8% increase in new variant B-117 cases in one day, but no change in case numbers for B-1351 (1 case).
- Simcoe Muskoka account for 54.7% of all B-117 cases, making it the hardest hit region in Ontario.
- Regions not opening up for in-class learning (Peel, Toronto, York) account for 63.7% of all new cases
- Testing dropped to 28,303 the lowest it has been since Nov. 24
- There are 800 fewer patients in hospital since Jan. 12 when there were 1,701.
- Province announces how it will restart the economy
- The province is considering cancelling March Break to curb the spread of COVID-19
- Ontario plans on completing the administration of first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents in each long-term care, high-risk retirement and First Nations elder care home by Feb. 10
- Beginning Feb. 9 emergency child care will be extended to additional frontline workers in Toronto, York Region and Peel.
- Enhanced school safety measures announced by province as it re-opens more regions.
Note: Numbers released by the province on Feb. 8 are for the previous day.
- 14,331 active cases - minus 468
- 901 people hospitalized - minus 25
- 386,171 vaccinations
- 106,163 people finished inoculations
- 279,472 confirmed cases - plus 1,265
- 258,603 recovered cases - plus 1,700
- 6,538 deaths - plus 33 - 8 LTC residents
- 265,141 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.8%
- 28,303 tests conducted, coming back 4.4% positive
- 335 people in ICU - no change
- 226 people on ventilators - minus 7
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,299 total outbreaks reported - plus 4
- 410 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2
Varriants
- B-117 - 219 cases - plus 45
- B-1351 - 1 case
Canada COVID-19 update
- Canada almost records twice as many recoveries as new cases
- Hospitalizations across Canada drop by 4% in one day
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 47,613 active cases - minus 2,215
- 3,050 people are hospitalized - minus 126
- 1,091,013 million+ people vaccinated
- 183,458 people inoculated
- 809,788 confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,782 deaths
- 741,393 recoveries
