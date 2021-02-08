February 8th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, February 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton saw an increase in hospitalizations. Oakville recorded more new cases than recoveries, and Halton recorded just one less active case. The province announced its plans to re-open the economy, which sees some of Halton's business returning to work on Feb. 16, with strong restrictions.

The B-117 variant new cases grew by 25%, but the B-1352 variant remains at one case. Institutional outbreaks, hospitalizations, and active cases are dropping across the province.

Canada is recording a decline in active cases and hospitalizations.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

86 active cases - plus 3

22 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

2,769 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

58 deaths - no change

2,625 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 10

2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 7 14 62 5 5 Post Village Inn Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 3 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 1 5 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 11 10 19 76 6 6

Status in Halton

392 active cases - minus 1

44 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 7

8,791 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

174 deaths - no change

8,225 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 32

8,399 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases

31 outbreaks - minus 1

1 B-117 Variant case - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

14,331 active cases - minus 468

901 people hospitalized - minus 25

386,171 vaccinations

106,163 people finished inoculations

279,472 confirmed cases - plus 1,265

258,603 recovered cases - plus 1,700

6,538 deaths - plus 33 - 8 LTC residents

265,141 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.8%

28,303 tests conducted, coming back 4.4% positive

335 people in ICU - no change

226 people on ventilators - minus 7

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,299 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

410 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Varriants

B-117 - 219 cases - plus 45

B-1351 - 1 case

Canada COVID-19 update

Canada almost records twice as many recoveries as new cases

Hospitalizations across Canada drop by 4% in one day

After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada said today the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March

47,613 active cases - minus 2,215

3,050 people are hospitalized - minus 126

1,091,013 million+ people vaccinated

183,458 people inoculated

809,788 confirmed and suspected cases

20,782 deaths

741,393 recoveries

