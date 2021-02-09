February 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Coronavirus

This is the Tuesday, February 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today. Halton reports three more deaths and an unchanged number of active cases in the last week. The region's first B117 (UK variant case) has been reported.

Ontario ended its second state of emergency today. Health Canada approves using six doses per vial for the Pfizer vaccine and could approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine later this week.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today (on break since December 18, 2020) as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville will re-open in the Grey-Lockdown Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed

Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton resumed in-person classes yesterday

Halton reports three new deaths today (none in Oakville), with Halton's active cases unchanged in the last week

Milton reported inflated cases last week due to mass testing from an outbreak at a long-term care home

Regional hospitalizations and outbreaks are down today

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 8, 2021.

86 active cases - no change

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5

2,783 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

58 deaths - no change

2,639 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 14

2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

7 outbreaks - no change

Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status

Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 33 8 7 14 62 5 5 Post Village Inn Long Term Care Jan 7/21 2 0 3 3 8 1 1 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 1 3 0 1 5 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 6/21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyndam Manor Long Term Care Jan 25/21 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 Totals 36 11 10 19 76 6 6

Status in Halton

393 active cases - plus 1

37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7

8,844 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 53

177 deaths - plus 3

8,274 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 49

8,451 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases

29 outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

2 active cases in Oakville - no change

3 active cases in Halton - no change

1 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's second state of emergency ends today

The province reports 280,000 cumulative cases, including only 1,022 new cases today (the lowest day in months)

Enhanced school safety measures are announced by the province as more regions re-open

Regions still closed for in-class learning (Peel, Toronto, York) account for 63.7% of all new cases

Premier Doug Ford outlines his plan for restarting the economy, including a gradual end to the stay-at-home order

Simcoe-Muskoka accounts for 54.7% of all B-117 cases in Ontario, making it the hardest hit region

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

13,948 active cases - minus 383

909 people hospitalized - plus 8

398,600 vaccinations - plus 12,400

280,494 confirmed cases - plus 1,022

259,991 recovered cases - plus 1,388

6,555 deaths - plus 17

266,546 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.0%

30,798 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

318 people in ICU - minus 17

223 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

2,308 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

401 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 9

Cases in schools

99 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 1

7,343 cases reported since September 1, 2020

67 schools with at least one active case (1.4%, down from 19.8% at Christmas) - plus 4

1 school closed (0.02%) - no change

Canada COVID-19 update

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

39,100+ active cases - minus 1,000

1.12 million+ people vaccinated (3.1% of people)

810,100+ confirmed and suspected cases

20,893 deaths - plus 70

750,100+ recoveries - plus 3,000

United States coronavirus update

27.2 million total cases

466,500+ deaths

80,000 hospitalizations (down 30% in one month)

42.4 million+ vaccinations (12.8% of people)

Both daily deaths and new vaccinations remain high

World coronavirus update