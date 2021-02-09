February 9th coronavirus update for Oakville

Coronavirus
This is the Tuesday, February 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today. Halton reports three more deaths and an unchanged number of active cases in the last week. The region's first B117 (UK variant case) has been reported.
Ontario ended its second state of emergency today. Health Canada approves using six doses per vial for the Pfizer vaccine and could approve the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine later this week.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates return today (on break since December 18, 2020) as in-person classes resumed in Halton yesterday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville will re-open in the Grey-Lockdown Level next Tuesday, February 16, 2021
- The first case of the UK variant has been detected in Halton; contract tracing for the case has been completed
- Elementary and secondary students in Oakville and Halton resumed in-person classes yesterday
- Halton reports three new deaths today (none in Oakville), with Halton's active cases unchanged in the last week
- Milton reported inflated cases last week due to mass testing from an outbreak at a long-term care home
- Regional hospitalizations and outbreaks are down today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on February 8, 2021.
- 86 active cases - no change
- 18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5
- 2,783 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 58 deaths - no change
- 2,639 recoveries (94.8% of all cases) - plus 14
- 2,683 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Oakville LTC & Retirement home COVID-19 Status
Below is an updating table of data from long-term care and retirement homes in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 393 active cases - plus 1
- 37 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 7
- 8,844 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 53
- 177 deaths - plus 3
- 8,274 recoveries (93.5% of all cases) - plus 49
- 8,451 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.5% of cases
- 29 outbreaks - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 2 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 3 active cases in Halton - no change
- 1 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's second state of emergency ends today
- The province reports 280,000 cumulative cases, including only 1,022 new cases today (the lowest day in months)
- Enhanced school safety measures are announced by the province as more regions re-open
- Regions still closed for in-class learning (Peel, Toronto, York) account for 63.7% of all new cases
- Premier Doug Ford outlines his plan for restarting the economy, including a gradual end to the stay-at-home order
- Simcoe-Muskoka accounts for 54.7% of all B-117 cases in Ontario, making it the hardest hit region
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of February 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 13,948 active cases - minus 383
- 909 people hospitalized - plus 8
- 398,600 vaccinations - plus 12,400
- 280,494 confirmed cases - plus 1,022
- 259,991 recovered cases - plus 1,388
- 6,555 deaths - plus 17
- 266,546 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.0%
- 30,798 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive
- 318 people in ICU - minus 17
- 223 people on ventilators - minus 3
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 2,308 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 401 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 9
Cases in schools
- 99 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 1
- 7,343 cases reported since September 1, 2020
- 67 schools with at least one active case (1.4%, down from 19.8% at Christmas) - plus 4
- 1 school closed (0.02%) - no change
Canada COVID-19 update
- Health Canada approves extracting six doses of Pfizer vaccine from vials
- Health Canada is also expected to announce approval for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine later this week
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some people who were asked to pay CERB based on gross income instead of net won't have to pay it back
- Canada's new daily cases have been cut in half since January 1, 2021
- After three weeks of vaccine shipment delays, Canada says the country will not see pre-shortage delivery numbers until March
- The country reports 750,000 cumulative recoveries
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, February 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 39,100+ active cases - minus 1,000
- 1.12 million+ people vaccinated (3.1% of people)
- 810,100+ confirmed and suspected cases
- 20,893 deaths - plus 70
- 750,100+ recoveries - plus 3,000
United States coronavirus update
- 27.2 million total cases
- 466,500+ deaths
- 80,000 hospitalizations (down 30% in one month)
- 42.4 million+ vaccinations (12.8% of people)
- Both daily deaths and new vaccinations remain high
World coronavirus update
- 106.7 million total cases
- 2.33 million deaths
- 132.7 million+ vaccinations (1.7% of people)