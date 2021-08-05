Five things you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines

× Expand Photo: Halton Region

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot to be optimistic about. We are now starting to see the positive impacts of vaccination as we've seen a substantial increase in vaccination rates through the spring and into the summer.

The benefits are clear: we are seeing fewer outbreaks, less community spread and a reduction in serious illness. However, as we move to reopen and ease some public health restrictions, we will likely see an increase in cases. Those not vaccinated have a much higher chance of getting severely ill - more so than earlier in the pandemic.

And while our current vaccination rates are a good start, they are not sufficient to protect us against a potential fourth wave of the pandemic.

Now is the time to double down on our efforts. Fall is around the corner and we need to be prepared for indoor activities and for the return to school, college and university.

Our goal in Halton is to reach 90% of our community fully vaccinated to reduce the chances of a surge this fall. Here are five key reasons why I encourage everyone to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible:

#1 - Vaccines are proven to be safe and effective.

They are very good at preventing new infections and they are excellent at keeping people out of the hospital.

According to data from public health Ontario for the month of June, the risk of getting COVID-19 was almost five times higher if you are unvaccinated and over three times higher if you are partially vaccinated.

While the rate of hospitalizations has been low in June, it is still three times higher in unvaccinated individuals compared to those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

#2 - The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Ontario.

Here is what we know: it is more transmissible than the strains circulating earlier in the pandemic, and causes more severe illness.

Thankfully, we have seen that vaccines are proving to be effective against the variants of concern, including the Delta variant, although two doses of vaccine are required to provide the best levels of protection.

#3 - Case counts are highest among 20 to 39 yer olds.

COVID-19 does not discriminate. Anyone of any age can get sick with the virus, particularly with highly transmissible variants in circulation. Even a mild COVID-19 infection can cause long COVID symptoms.

Currently, case counts are highest among 20 to 39 year olds. This age group also currently has the lowest vaccination rate in Halton.

I know that this group was one of the last to be eligible for vaccine, and that many of you are juggling work, school and parenting. I know what an incredibly busy and stressful time this is. But I can't stress enough: if you haven't received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, please make an appointment today.

#4 - COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

For those of you who have concerns about vaccine safety, I want to assure you that the COVID-19 vaccines we use in halton are based on decades of research and are safe and effective.

It was possible to develop them quickly while ensuring safety because of unprecedented cooperation among experts worldwide in response to the pandemic.

Those of you who are planning families do not need to worry; there is no evidence that these vaccines have any impact on fertility or pregnancy. While you may experience side effects, most people say they feel fine, and the most common side effect is a sore arm.

There have been a small number of reports of pericarditis or myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle following vaccination. The risk of harm from both is very small, and the risk of heart inflammation from a COVID-19 infection is far greater.

#5 - Supports are available to help you get vaccinated.

Some of you may be concerned about taking time from work to get your shot or recover from side effects. If you need to take time off work to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you are entitled to law protected infectious disease emergency leave.

Appointments and recovery time are both included in the three days offered by the province's paid sick leave plan that covers employees under the Employment Standards Act.

Additionally, our clinics in Halton have flexible hours. Transportation is available for those who need it and parking is free. An average appointment takes less than an hour.

You can book online at halton.ca/COVIDvaccines or if you need help call 3-1-1. Appointments are also available through many pharmacies, doctor's offices, pop-up clinics and walk-in appointments.

If you are already fully vaccinated, thank you. Now if you or a family member are exposed to COVID-19, as long as you do not have symptoms, you won't have to self-isolate.

While you still need to follow any public health measures that are in place, you are a step closer to getting back to activities such as socializing with family and friends, attending concerts, sporting events and travel.

Most importantly, you have greatly reduced your chance of passing the virus to someone you love and of getting COVID-19 yourself. You've done your part, but I have one more ask.

Please, help us reach our goal of 90%. If you know someone who is struggling to make time for an appointment, reach out to offer to help them. If you encounter someone who is hesitant, listen to their concerns, tell them about your experience and offer to connect them with credible resources where they can learn more.

Let's roll up our sleeves to have a two-dose summer and a more normal September. Together, we can do this. Thank you Halton.

