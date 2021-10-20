Flu shots to be available for everyone next month

× Expand Unsplash

Ontario's provincial government has announced they are launching "one of the largest flu immunization campaigns in the province’s history" next month. Starting in early November, the flu shot will be available to every person in the province of Ontario.

While COVID-19 vaccination programs remain important, the province will also run a concurrent campaign for flu shots.

A provincial representative said that flu shot uptake in 2020 was "the highest in recent history." The province is investing $89 million this year to purchase over 7.6 million flu vaccine doses - 1.4 million more doses than last year.

Part of the reason for such a robust rollout is "to keep Ontarians healthy this flu season and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital during the fourth wave of COVID-19." The rollout of flu shots began last month, with 1.8 million doses specifically for seniors and prioritized shots "to protect the most vulnerable."

"Our government is prepared for flu season...to keep Ontarians healthy as we continue to respond to COVID-19," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. "It is safe to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time, so if you’re receiving your flu shot and still have yet to receive a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, now is the time."

Starting in November, the flu shot will be available for all Ontarians through doctor and nurse practitioner offices, participating pharmacies, and public health units. To further improve access and convenience to the flu shot and based on demand in recent years, pharmacies will receive approximately 40% of the allocated doses, up 4% from last year.

Based on available data, flu vaccine uptake was closer to 40% last season. In previous seasons, the uptake has been around 30%, and flu cases last year, per the national and Ontario surveillance systems, were historically low.

How low? There were less than 25 cases of laboratory confirmed cases of influenza reported, a staggering drop from the more than 12,800 lab cases confirmed in 2019/2020.

"The annual flu shot is the best defence against the flu this season," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "As we head into the fall and begin gathering indoors more often with family and friends, it is even more important to get your flu shot, in addition to following public health measures, to protect yourself and those around you."

× To keep people healthy this flu season and avoid hospitalizations during #COVID19, Ontario is investing over $89M to deliver one of the largest immunization programs in the province’s history.



The #FluShot will be available to all Ontarians in November. https://t.co/7Ja4hCMZI6 pic.twitter.com/bpTYySRohk — Ontario Ministry of Health (@ONThealth) October 19, 2021

Flu shots are now available for seniors and others most at risk for complications from the flu. Distribution and the ability for locations in Ontario to re-order additional supply of flu vaccine are based on the timing of shipments from manufacturers and the replenishment of the provincial supply.

Ontarians are encouraged to be patient as it may take time for shipments to arrive to their local flu shot locations.

The flu shot will be available at doctor and nurse practitioner offices, public health units and participating pharmacies for anyone two years of age or older. Children six months to two years old can get their flu shot from a doctor, nurse practitioner or local public health unit.

The flu vaccine is offered free of charge to anyone over the age of six months who either lives, works, or goes to school in Ontario. Visit Ontario.ca/flu to find out when to get your shot.

To help stop the spread this fall, Ontarians should continue to follow COVID-19 public health measures and advice in public settings, including wearing a face covering indoors, frequent handwashing, and maintaining physical distance from those outside their household.

More information about flu shots this year is available online directly from the province.