Fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses now available in Halton for ages 60+

Starting today, Friday, April 8, all Halton residents aged 60+ and all First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18+ can book an appointment for their fourth/second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine at any Community Vaccination Clinics in the Region.

For the time being, all fourth dose/second booster doses at Community Vaccination Clinics are by appointment only and must be booked through Halton Region's online booking system.

These fourth doses are recommended at five (5) months after you receive a third/first booster dose. All other doses of COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be be offered by walk-in or appointment for all ages.

Residents can also get fourth/second booster doses at participating pharmacies, primary care providers and Provincial clinics.

All eligible residents are encouraged to get all recommended doses as soon as eligible, even if they have already been infected. Keeping up to date with all recommended doses offers the best possible protection again COVID-19 and its variants.

For more information, visit the region's website at halton.ca/COVIDvaccines. Appointments are available online at this link here.