Framework for new assessment of COVID-19 in Ontario begins today

Today, Saturday November 7, 2020, officially begins Ontario's new framework system of classifying the COVID-19 protection measures in different regions across Ontario. Different colours and titles replace the three "Stages" levels that have been in place since late April this year.

"The framework lays out a proactive and graduated response to be applied based on the local situation in each region," said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "By working with the medical officers of health and local authorities on the realities and situations of COVID-19, we want to continue to help protect people's health and wellbeing."

Williams continues by saying, "We are adapting the public health measures to be as targeted and efficient as possible to stop the spread of the virus, while managing any outbreaks as quickly as possible."

"COVID-19 will be with us for awhile, which is why we have put in place a framework that introduces more public health measures sooner to limit transmission of COVID-19 in our communities while avoiding broader closures," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

What regions start in each level

The new framework released Tuesday places each of Ontario’s 34 public health units into one of five categories based on a series of trends, including positivity rate, weekly incident rates, level of community transmission, hospital and intensive care unit capacity and the disease’s reproductive rate.

Which levels each region are in will be updates by the province once a week. Here are the levels each of Ontario's region start in, effective immediately:

Lockdown:

No public health unit regions.

Red-Control:

Peel Regional Health Unit.

Orange-Restrict:

Ottawa Public Health; and

York Region Public Health.

Yellow-Protect:

Brant County Health Unit;

City of Hamilton Public Health Services;

Durham Region Health Department;

Eastern Ontario Health Unit;

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;

Halton Region Public Health;

Niagara Region Public Health;

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services;

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit; and

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Green-Prevent:

Algoma Public Health;

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

Grey Bruce Health Unit;

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health;

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit;

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health;

Huron Perth Public Health;

Lambton Public Health;

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit;

Middlesex-London Health Unit;

North Bay Parry Sound District;

Northwestern Health Unit;

Peterborough Public Health;

Porcupine Health Unit;

Public Health Sudbury & Districts;

Renfrew County and District Health Unit;

Southwestern Public Health;

Thunder Bay District Health Unit;

Timiskaming Health Unit; and

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Public health measures required for each level can be found in the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.

Some public health experts, however, say the new, tiered plan for dealing with COVID-19 shutdowns in Ontario dangerous, "scientifically illiterate" and "dismaying," saying that the premier's new system will light an inferno rather than snuff out the pandemic.

“The concepts of clear metrics, a clear roadmap for what might happen with respect to closures, that's smart,” says Dr. Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. “That said, the implementation is dismaying. It’s dismaying because of the criteria, the thresholds that are in my estimation unacceptable.”

Regardless, Christine Elliot says, "We are committed to being transparent with Ontarians, businesses and local communities as we work together to keep Ontarians safe, while keeping our economy open."