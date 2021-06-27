Get your second COVID-19 vaccination urges Dr. Meghani

In Halton, we are making good progress in our vaccine rollout with more than 77 percent of residents vaccinated with the first dose. However, far fewer residents are fully vaccinated, which means we are still in a very serious race against the new delta variant, a much more transmissible strain of the virus. Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines are safe, effective and authorized by Health Canada consistent with the recommendations provided by Canada's National Advisory Committee on immunization.

mRNA vaccines are interchangeable. This means that anyone who had Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for their first dose can safely have either vaccine for their second dose. While Pfizer is the only vaccine currently available for youth, Moderna recently completed a study that showed doses were highly effective at preventing infection in that age group and has asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for use in those age 12 and older.

Having options is good news because supply is uncertain, and there will be times when our clinics will need to offer you a different Health Canada-approved vaccine than the one you received for your first dose.

Rest assured that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are both great options. They use the same technology, work the same way and cause similar side effects. Most importantly, they are both about 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness after two doses.

With the delta variant circulating in our community, it is vitally important that we all complete our two doses as quickly as possible with whichever vaccine is available. Each dose brings us another step closer to winning the race and is our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants.

Getting the first dose available to you is critical for gaining strong protection against COVID-19. Getting the second dose with the first vaccine available will better protect you, your family and friends, and our community against COVID-19, including the delta variant.

I, myself, received the Moderna vaccine and other members of my family and some of my neighbours have also taken the first available vaccine and received a mixed vaccine series.

They have done their part. Please do yours.

This summer, roll up your sleeves, Halton.

Take the first shot available as soon as you are eligible.

Join the more than 20 000 Halton residents who have already received two different vaccines in order to protect themselves and our community faster. And until we reach the finish line, no matter what your vaccination status, please remain vigilant and continue following local public health advice.

Be safe, be kind and be informed. Learn more about vaccines and book your shots at halton.ca/covid-19-vaccines.