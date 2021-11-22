GO-VAXX bus to spend all week in Oakville

× Expand Halton Region

A GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic, operated by the province of Ontario, will be stationed in rotating locations across Oakville for the next nine days in an effort to boost vaccination rates in town.

Halton Regional Health has arranged for the bus to spend over a week at several locations in Oakville providing first and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to anyone born in 2009 or earlier. (Third doses/boosters will also be available to those who are eligible. Learn more here about who is currently eligible for a third dose.)

No advance appointment is needed to use the GO-VAXX bus services. Walk-in appointments are available on a first come, first-served basis, and are dependent on supply.

Here is a full schedule of all the locations where the GO-VAXX bus will be in Oakville every day this coming week:

Monday, November 22, 2021: River Oaks Community Centre

2400 Sixth Line, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23, 2021: Glen Abbey Recreation Centre

1415 Third Line, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021: Sheridan College

1430 Trafalgar Road, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 25, 2021: Trafalgar Park Community Centre

133 Rebecca Street, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 28, 2021: Oakville Town Hall

1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, November 29, 2021: Iroquois Ridge Community Centre

1051 Glenashton Drive, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021: Joshua’s Creek Arenas

1663 North Service Road East, Oakville

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Halton Region also lists "a few key reminders" about this service:

While Health Canada HAS now approved the Pfizer vaccine for children, this bus will only take anyone age 12 and up

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are interchangeable, safe and effective in preventing severe illness and complications from COVID-19.

Halton Region Public Health cannot provide additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes.

While GO-VAXX bus appointments do not need an advance appointment, regularly scheduled and booked appointments through Halton Region do need to be booked online or by phone in advance.

For months, Oakville has had (and still has) the lowest vaccination rate among all Halton municipalities. Both Regional Health and the Town hope this easy-to-understand and easy-to-use program will encourage those who still haven't been vaccinated to now do so.

More information about the GO-VAXX bus pop-up clinic is available here with Halton Region.