Government, companies, teams urge Canadians to download COVID alert app

Doug Ford’s government repeated their appeal Thursday for Ontarians to download the COVID Alert App. Premier Ford announced new partnerships with leading Ontario companies, publications and even sports teams.

"One of the best and simplest ways to protect you, your family and people around you from COVID-19 is to download the made-in-Ontario COVID Alert app," Ford said in his daily COVID press conference Thursday.

This is part of the government’s new push to include private-sector companies in its awareness campaign for the app.

Some of the companies partnering to raise app awareness:

Bell Canada

CIBC, RBC, Scotiabank, BMO, TD Bank

Torstar

The Globe and Mail

the Raptors, the Argonauts, Toronto FC, the Maple Leafs

The app, which dropped at the end of July, tracks users' contact with others so it can warn them when they may have interacted with anyone who has tested positive for the virus. It uses Bluetooth to keep a list of anonymous codes from nearby phones. The government stresses it does not track a user’s location, address or personal information. The codes are kept for 14 days before being automatically erased.

When someone receives a positive test, their results will list a one-time code that they can enter into COVID Alert to warn anyone they’ve been near of potential infection.

The app is now live in eight provinces, including Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba. It has been downloaded more than 4 million times in Ontario and has helped alert 1,134 people of potential infection so far.

The app works on iPhones with iOS 13.5 or newer and any Android 6 or up. If you have a phone older than five years, you may not be able to download.

“It’s easy to use, totally secure and free to download,” Premier Ford said, speaking Thursday alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliot, President of the Treasury Board Peter Bethlenfalvy and former NBA player Jamaal Magloire.

Oakville cases are on the rise lately and, as of Saturday, Halton Region had 222 active cases, and Oakville had 86. The active number is likely larger due to the back log of COVID tests that have yet to be completed. Health experts agree that contact tracing is one of the essential containment strategies when dealing with the coronavirus.

How to download app:

Apple – Download from your phone’s app store

Android – Download from Google Play. Remember to turn on your location settings.

Make sure you have updated your phone to the most recent operating system.

You can delete the app at any time.

Government help page.