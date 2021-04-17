Halton again offering emergency child care to health care and frontline workers

× Expand Unsplash School and Child Care

In response to the Province’s announcement and decision to move all Ontario students to remote learning following the April break, Halton Region has partnered with the Ministry of Education and select operators in Burlington, Georgetown, Milton and Oakville to provide emergency child care services.

The spaces will be available full day starting Monday, April 19, 2021 for eligible health care and frontline workers with children aged four to 12 who are registered for school in Halton.

"Our healthcare and frontline workers continue to make significant sacrifices to respond to the pandemic and keep our community safe," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "We will keep doing whatever it takes to make sure that these critical workers are supported throughout this time."

"I want to thank our Children Services team, the Province and all of our partners for working to ensure that these workers have access to child care services while elementary schools are closed to in-person learning."

The targeted emergency child care spaces are fully funded by the Province to eligible health care and frontline workers who may not be able to support their child(ren)’s learning/care at home and who have no other childcare alternatives. Childcare for infants up to four years of age will remain open.

To apply for emergency childcare, eligible workers are asked to contact one of the approved emergency childcare operators directly.

If you have previously applied for targeted emergency child care you will need to reapply. Spaces are limited and will be filled in order of the applications received.

Halton Region Public Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to open these childcare spaces and are taking extra measures to maintain a safe and healthy environment, including daily screening of children and staff and regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more details on targeted emergency childcare, eligibility criteria and to view the list of approved emergency child care operators in Halton, please visit our Childcare Services webpage or call 311.

For more information on COVID-19 and current public health direction, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.