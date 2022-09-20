Halton opens 18+ appointment booking for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses

× Expand Unsplash

Starting today, Tuesday September 20, residents 18 years of age and older can book an appointment for September 27 onward for the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and the Omicron (BA.1) variant—the first COVID-19 vaccine to target a specific strain of the virus. It is recommended that residents receive the booster 6 months (minimum 3 months) after a previous dose or COVID-19 infection.

"I encourage all residents to get boosted this fall to gain an extra layer of protection against COVID-19," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. "In addition to staying up to date on all vaccines available, please stay home when you are sick with any illness that can be passed on to others."

"Residents are also encouraged to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings. Thank you for continuing to take steps to protect each other, especially those most at risk of complications from respiratory viruses."

Halton Region is also reminding families that all children 5 to 11 years of age are recommended to receive a booster dose (monovalent booster) and children under 5 years of age who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the summer will soon be due for their second dose, 8 weeks (56 days) after their first dose.

All bivalent COVID-19 booster doses at Halton Region Community Clinics will be offered by appointment only (no walk-ins). Appointments continue to be added and residents are asked to check back regularly.

Residents can also receive first, second and booster doses (bivalent and monovalent) of the COVID-19 vaccine at Provincial GO-VAXX bus stops (appointment only), participating pharmacies and primary care providers. Residents are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy before visiting, to confirm bivalent booster availability.

Important information & instructions

Effective immediately, residents 18 years of age and older can book an appointment for the bivalent booster dose. Appointments for this group are available starting Tuesday, September 27 at Halton Region Community Clinics – there are no walk-ins at this time. People who are currently eligible to receive a bivalent booster are also encouraged to book their appointment.

To support increased demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Halton Region Community Clinics located at 550 Ontario Street South in Milton and South Oakville Centre in Oakville will be operated by Cleveland Clinic Canada on behalf of Halton Region. Appointments are booked directly through Cleveland Clinic Canada’s online booking system.

Halton Region Community Clinics located at 3450 Harvester Road in Burlington, 280 Guelph Street in Georgetown and 240 Wyecroft Road in Oakville continue to be operated by Halton Region. Appointments are booked directly through Halton’s online booking system.

Clinic information and how to book appointments is updated regularly on Halton’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics webpage.

Some more important information:

Individuals must have completed a primary series (usually two doses) of COVID-19 vaccine before receiving the bivalent booster.

The bivalent booster is recommended 6 months (or 168 days) after a previous dose (including boosters) or COVID-19 infection, at a minimum of 3 months (or 84 days).

Use the enhanced vaccine certificate to check previous doses. Use Halton’s online Dose Calculator to quickly confirm eligibility for upcoming doses.

COVID-19 vaccines as part of a primary series (e.g., first and second doses) for youth and adults (12+) continue to be available by walk-in or appointment at our Community Clinics; Paediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to 11 years are offered by appointment only (no walk-ins) at Halton’s Paediatric clinics.

Residents who require assistance can call 311 to book their appointment. Please only call 311 if you require immediate booking support or do not have internet access. As we expect an increase in volume, please be patient while Halton makes sure those who require support have access to this service.

Residents requiring additional assistance, language supports or other accommodations at a community clinic can contact 311 prior to their appointment to arrange for supports.

Transportation services to and from appointments are available, free of charge, for those who require it.

Parking is free at all clinic locations.

To prepare for your appointment, please remember to:

Complete a wellness check before entering a clinic, using the Provincial COVID-19 Screening Tool;

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card, bring photo ID with your name and date of birth;

Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your appointment;

Wear a mask;

Attend appointments alone if possible. You may bring one support person if required (for example, a caregiver or interpreter).

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including the bivalent COVID-19 booster and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.