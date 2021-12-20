Halton now open for booking booster doses

× Expand Halton Region

Following provincial direction, starting today, Monday, December 20, 2021, residents 18 years of age and older (born in 2003 or earlier) can book an appointment to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine through Halton’s online booking system. Appointments may be limited.

"Thank you to our incredible clinic team who are working hard to vaccinate as many people as possible, especially as we head into the holidays," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"In addition to our clinics, first, second and third doses are available at over 100 local pharmacies, participating doctor’s offices and the GO-VAXX bus that will be making stops at markets and malls in our community."

All third dose appointments at Halton’s Community Vaccination Clinics must be booked through Halton’s online booking system. Please only call 311 if you require immediate support.

Halton Region is asking for patience from the community as they work to provide third doses to residents age 50+ and immunocompromised groups, in addition to prioritizing doses for 5 to 11 year olds.

"With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, it is important for all Halton residents to continue to do their part," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. "This includes reducing your contacts with others as much as possible by switching to virtual gatherings and limiting in-person gatherings, staying home when sick even with mild symptoms, and getting vaccinated with your first, second or third dose when you can."

She continues, "All Health Canada approved vaccines are safe and effective and the first vaccine available to you is the best option to provide protection against COVID-19, including Omicron. Thank you to everyone for their patience as we work to get third doses to those most at-risk right now and for continuing to do your part."

Get vaccinated and gain protection against COVID-19 and variants

In addition to Halton clinics, residents can also get first, second and third doses through:

over 100 pharmacies in Halton and locations across Ontario. The Province’s pharmacy finder tool (available here) allows users to quickly sort by location and vaccine type (Pfizer or Moderna);

participating primary and paediatric care providers; and

GO-VAXX bus clinics across the province, including new stops at holiday markets, malls and other busier places over the next few weeks, including locations in Halton.

Important Information & Instructions

When booking appointments, please keep in mind:

Residents who access the Provincial booking system will be guided back to Halton’s system. Please do not contact clinics directly.

Residents requiring additional assistance, language supports or other accommodations at a community clinic can contact 311 prior to their appointment to arrange for supports.

Transportation services to and from appointments are available, free of charge, for those who require it.

Parking is free at all clinic locations.

Halton Region is experiencing a high volume of inquiries. Please only call 311 if you require assistance booking your appointment or do not have internet access. Please be patient while Halton makes sure those who require support have access to this service. Please visit halton.ca for information, resources and answers to many questions you may have.

To prepare for your appointment, please remember to:

complete your screening before leaving home, using the Provincial COVID-19 Screening Tool;

bring your health card. If you do not have a health card, bring photo ID with your name and date of birth;

be prepared and dress for the weather - expect line-ups outdoors ;

; arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before your appointment, and wait in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment;

wear a mask at all times;

attend appointments alone if possible. You may bring one support person if required (for example, a caregiver or interpreter); and

visit Halton’s Preparing for your vaccination webpage for additional information.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including eligibility for third doses, how to book an appointment, to get answers to frequently asked questions or find accurate information on vaccine safety, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.