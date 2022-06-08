First case of Monkeypox virus confirmed in Halton

× Expand CDC Close-up of monkeypox lesions on the arm and leg of a female child

Halton Region Public Health has confirmed Halton’s first reported case of the monkeypox virus. Halton says "the individual is currently isolated at home, and Halton Region Public Health has notified all contacts."

"While most people infected with monkeypox will have mild symptoms, some people such as children, pregnant women and those with immunodeficiencies are at higher risk for severe disease," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

"If you have symptoms of monkeypox, it is important to stay home and call your doctor to be assessed. When seeking medical care, you should wear a high-quality medical mask and cover up all lesions."

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Symptoms of monkeypox typically include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, low energy, muscle aches and skin rash or lesions.

The rash usually begins within one to three days of the start of a fever.

Lesions can be flat or slightly raised, filled with clear or yellowish fluid, and then crust, dry up and fall off, much like chickenpox. The number of lesions on one person can range from a few to several thousand.

The rash tends to be concentrated on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet. Symptoms can start within five to 21 days after exposure to monkeypox but usually, appear in six to 13 days.

Symptoms last between 2-4 weeks and go away on their own without treatment. A person infected with monkeypox can be contagious five days before the onset of rash until the rash has cleared and new skin has formed after a few weeks.

How Monkeypox spreads

The virus can spread from person to person by respiratory secretions, direct contact with skin lesions, and/or contact with materials contaminated with the virus (for example, bedding and clothing).

The virus enters the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract or mucous membranes (for example, mouth, nose, and eyes). Transmission through respiratory secretions requires prolonged face-to-face contact in close proximity to an infected person.

Halton Region Public Health says they are:

Monitoring the situation,

Investigating suspected cases,

Confirming cases

Completing contact tracing

For more information on the virus, visit Halton Region’s monkeypox webpage.

Monkeypox case status in Canada as of June 7, 2022:

Province and confirmed cases provided Health Canada.

British Columbia - 1

Alberta - 1

Ontario - 8

Quebec - 71

The United States has reported 34 confirmed cases to date.

Worldwide, there are 1,088 confirmed cases in 29 countries. As of June 8, 2022, the U.K. has the highest number of confirmed cases (with 302) according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.