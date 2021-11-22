COVID-19 vaccine booking for children 5 to 11 in Halton starts Tuesday

Following Health Canada approval and Provincial direction, starting Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children five to 11 years of age (or turning five in 2021) can be booked through Halton Region’s online booking system.

The vaccine will be offered at a recommended eight-week interval between first and second doses. Vaccination appointments will be available starting Friday, Nov. 26, at Halton’s new child-friendly paediatric clinics and four existing community clinics.

“The availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for younger children marks a major milestone in our response to COVID-19,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “The vaccine has been through rigorous and independent scientific reviews, and the evidence shows that the vaccine is very safe and highly effective in preventing COVID-19 among this age group. If you have questions about the vaccine, I urge you to get information from reliable sources such as our dedicated webpage or speak with your family doctor. As your Medical Officer of Health and a mother of a young child, I am very excited for this moment and look forward to seeing our Halton Heroes roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated!”

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, residents can start booking appointments for first doses online or by calling 311. Parents can book second doses at a date closer to the recommended eight-week interval. Appointments are dependent on paediatric vaccine supply and will be added to the booking system as supply is confirmed.

Starting Friday, Nov. 26, Appointments are available at our existing community vaccination clinics and new child-friendly paediatric clinics. Paediatric clinics will be located in each municipality. . Currently, appointments are available at our paediatric clinic in Oakville (240 Wyecroft Road).

In addition to Halton’s clinics, the paediatric vaccine is also available through many pharmacies and primary care and paediatric offices that have signed up to offer the vaccine. Parents can decide which setting is best for their child based on age and other personal factors. Information to assist with the decision is available on Halton’s website.

Calling all Halton Heroes!

Halton Region has launched the Halton Heroes campaign, featuring fun, family-friendly resources to help children prepare for vaccination.

This superhero-themed campaign is designed to help children who may be anxious about needles and give parents new tools to talk with their kids about COVID-19 and vaccines through fun and friendly messages and resources. These characters will also be featured prominently in community communications and Halton’s vaccination clinics to create a calming and positive experience for everyone.

Parents/guardians are encouraged to introduce the Halton Heroes to their children to recognize these familiar characters when they arrive for their appointment. To get the latest information on the paediatric vaccine and clinics, Halton Heroes activity sheets, videos, answers to frequently asked questions and more, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.