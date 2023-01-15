Halton District School Board prepared to host additional Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions

× Expand Madison Oren on Unsplash

The Halton District School Board is set to host additional Mental Health & Well-Being Information Sessions for parents/guardians in January. Specific topics will be covered established on feedback provided right from parents/guardians. There will be a mental health expert in the area present to lead each session and share their knowledge.

Mental Health & Well-Being Sessions

Supporting Gender Diverse Students - Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mental Health, Well-Being and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)* - Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This workshop is a repeat of the sessions offered in 2022.

Registration is required for these sessions as spots are limited. Sessions will be held on Google Meet, where closed captioning is available in various languages. Registrants will be emailed a link to access the session. Sessions will not be recorded.

While completing the registration form and during the session, parents and guardians will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Board’s Mental Health & Well-Being webpage has information for parents/guardians and students on:

Mental health

Ways to support positive mental health and well-being

How to get additional support at school and in the broader community.

Registration for parents and guardians can be completed via the link here.