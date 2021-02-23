Halton Region releases first vaccination clinic locations

Halton Region says they are ready to open vaccination clinics for prioritized populations once vaccine supplies are secured by the Federal Government.

"Halton Region staff have been working tirelessly to ensure we are prepared to vaccinate our residents," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr, "starting first with our most vulnerable populations."

"Like other regions, our ability to get these sites operational is dependent on supply from the Federal Government. These clinics are in addition to our mobile teams vaccinating residents in long-term care and retirement homes, Halton Healthcare’s clinic for health care workers and our ongoing preparations to eventually provide vaccine to the rest of our community."

Clinics are located in each municipality and have been selected based on the ability to maintain health and safety measures, accessibility and amenities, according to the Region.

Gellert Community Centre, at 10241 Eighth Line in Georgetown St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, at 1280 Dundas Street West in Oakville Compass Point Bible Church, at 1500 Kerns Road in Burlington Milton Centre for the Arts, at 1010 Main Street East in Milton

These are initial locations and other clinics may be identified as required.

“The preparation of these clinics is an important milestone in our work to vaccinate those most at risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine when it is your turn, and in the meantime, prepare yourself and your family by reviewing credible information on the vaccines on halton.ca.”

Some important things to remember about these clinics:

The clinics are not yet open to the general public. The clinics will first serve priority populations identified by the Province, beginning with adults 80 years of age and older.

The clinics will first serve priority populations identified by the Province, beginning with adults 80 years of age and older. Booking appointments are not yet available. Information on clinic openings and how to book an appointment will be available when the amount of vaccines is confirmed. Halton said, "The public and current priority populations will be notified through a variety of print and digital channels when the booking system is ready and more details are confirmed."

Information on clinic openings and how to book an appointment will be available when the amount of vaccines is confirmed. Halton said, "The public and current priority populations will be notified through a variety of print and digital channels when the booking system is ready and more details are confirmed." There will be more supports, including possible transportation. Planning is also underway to provide additional supports such as transportation for residents who require them. More information will be provided as those details are confirmed.

As of Friday, February 19, 2021, nearly 24,000 doses have been administered in Halton to priority populations. Carr finishes by saying, "I cannot thank our Public Health, Paramedic Services, Hospital teams and staff working behind the scenes enough for their dedication to get us ready."

To get the latest information on Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.