Halton announces several groups eligible for vaccine appointments on April 16, 2021

Starting Friday, April 16, 2021, more priority groups identified in the Ontario’s vaccine distribution plan will be eligible to book appointments through Halton’s online booking system.

In addition to the groups currently eligible for vaccination, several categories of people in Halton age 18 and older will become eligible to book their first vaccine appointment through Halton Region Public Health simultaneously on the 16th, including those (but not limited to):

With highest and high risk health conditions

Receiving treatments causing immunosuppression

With Intellectual or development disabilities

All elementary/secondary school workers

All workers responding to critical events (including police and fire)

Licensed home child care and in-home service providers

Foster care agency workers (including customary care providers)

Food manufacturing and distribution workers

Agriculture and farm workers

Funeral, crematorium and cemetery workers

A full list of everyone who will be eligible beginning Friday, April 16 is available on Halton Region's website.

"We continue to follow direction from the Province on prioritization and we are pleased to be able to expand to these priority populations," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

"In addition to our mobile teams, our community clinics operate seven days a week and I cannot thank staff enough for the hard work they are doing each and every day. We will keep opening up appointments to our community as long as supply continues to be provided by the Federal and Provincial Governments."

Appointments must be booked directly with Halton’s online booking system.

Thera are also 19 pharmacies in Halton now offering the AstraZeneca vaccine to all residents 55 years of age and older. The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and Halton Region Public Health highly recommends residents to book through the pharmacy of their choice as another option to gain protection from COVID-19.

"We are firmly into Phase 2 of the provincial vaccination plan and making significant progress in our vaccination efforts in Halton," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. "All vaccines approved by Health Canada are safe and effective in preventing severe illness and complications from COVID-19."

"If you or someone you know is eligible," she continues, "I encourage you to get vaccinated to not only protect yourself but keep our community safe and healthy."

More information about who is eligible to vaccinated when and how to book an appointment can be found online directly through Halton Region.