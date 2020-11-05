Halton Medical Officer of Health responds to the Ontario’s new COVID-19 Response Framework

× Expand Photo: Halton Region

To the Halton community,

On November 3, 2020, the provincial government announced the Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework.

The framework takes a graduated approach that allows for additional public health measures to be introduced and removed incrementally. Each public health unit is placed in one of five levels (Prevent, Protect, Restrict, Control, and Lockdown) based on defined criteria, including weekly incidence rate and percent positivity. The framework outlines public health and workplace safety measures for businesses and organizations, for each level.

Halton Region is currently listed in the Protect level within the framework, based on data for the week of October 26, 2020. Levels will be confirmed by the province on Friday, November 6, 2020 (tomorrow) and become effective on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Halton residents and organizations will need to follow the public health measures outlined in the framework, effective November 7, 2020. Please note that the framework includes public health measures for fitness classes and team sports, and that the measures in the framework will replace the recommendations I provided on October 19, 2020 in my letter to the Halton community.

I continue to recommend:

Limiting close contact to household members, and

Limiting non-essential activities outside of the home

Thank you again to everyone for taking public health measures seriously, and above all for being kind to one another. It is important to stay vigilant, and to consider the risks to yourself and your household as you plan your daily activities.

Please continue to visit halton.ca/COVID19 for information on cases. Public health guidance on halton.ca/COVID19 will be updated to align with the provincial framework.