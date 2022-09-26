Halton Healthcare President & CEO retires in spring 2023

Halton Healthcare

Richard Nunn, Halton Healthcare`s Chair of the Board of Directors, has announced that Denise Hardenne, Halton Healthcare`s President & CEO, will be retiring in the spring of 2023.

“It is with mixed feelings that I am writing to advise you that after a 36-year distinguished healthcare career and a considerable amount of thought and detailed planning, Denise Hardenne, President & CEO, has confirmed her plans to retire from Halton Healthcare in the spring of 2023,” said Mr. Nunn in a memo addressed to all Halton Healthcare staff, physicians and volunteers. “While we are thrilled for Denise as she embarks on the next chapter of her life, her retirement is a tremendous loss for our organization.”

Ms. Hardenne was recruited from an executive role in a Saskatchewan Health District and joined Halton Healthcare as the Vice-President of Professional Practice in August 2000. In 2007 she was promoted to Senior Vice President and then appointed to the role of Executive Vice President in 2011. Denise was appointed Interim President & CEO in March 2014 and in May of that year, following a national executive search, she was the unanimous choice of the Board to become President & CEO.

During her tenure at Halton Healthcare, Ms. Hardenne has overseen the organization’s progression to 5,228 staff, 931 medical and professional staff and 1,280 volunteers, and growth in operating funding to over a half billion dollars annually. She has led organizational transformation, with a strong strategic focus on purpose and delivering on a vision of exemplary patient experiences, always.

Ms. Hardenne has also successfully delivered three major hospital infrastructure projects with a total value of $3.36 billion at Halton Healthcare. Her expertise in planning and operational readiness and extraordinary attention to detail has ensured not only on-time and on-budget delivery of these projects but also the seamless opening of the new facilities that have ultimately translated to better healthcare services for the communities of Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills.

“Denise has always believed in serving patients and our communities with quality, integrated community hospital care,” said Mr. Nunn. “She is a strong supporter of collaborations and partnerships that contribute to help achieve that goal, which is why she pursued Halton Healthcare’s participation in establishing the Ontario Health Team for our communities.”

Halton Healthcare is a founding partner of the Connected Care Halton Ontario Health Team (CCHOHT), one of the first Ontario Health Teams to receive approval in 2019 from the Ministry of Health. Denise’s contributions as Chair and Co-Chair of the CCHOHT since its inception has ensured that Halton Healthcare has been an active participant in the health system transformation.

Under Denise’s leadership Halton Healthcare achieved the highest standing possible from Accreditation Canada and most recently was named one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital. She led the successful delivery of Halton Healthcare’s 2015 strategic plan, Pathway 2020, that guided the journey of transforming the community hospital experience and the development of the organization’s new refreshed strategic plan, Inspiring Care, which includes the organization’s new purpose statement “To Care”.

Ms. Hardenne led Halton Healthcare’s COVID-19 response. From the first positive case of COVID-19 in March 2020, through testing centres, vaccine delivery, congregate setting support, building internal field hospitals and creating capacity to support almost 500 transfers of patients from area hospitals throughout the GTA Hospital IMS structure, she ensured that Halton Healthcare has played, and continues to play, a major role in the health system response that focuses on keeping patients and healthcare workers safe.

“Denise is a caring and thoughtful leader and truly embodies the Halton Healthcare values of compassion, accountability and respect,” adds Samantha Horn, Vice Chair of the Halton Healthcare Board of Directors. “She has worked very hard to prepare the organization to continue to excel after she retires and has been working closely with the Board to plan for this significant announcement.”

The successful delivery of the Information Communications Technology (ICT) strategic plan with the culmination of the introduction of computerized provider order entry to assist in clinical benefit realization last year is an example of the work she has overseen that sets the foundation for the future of the organization. Building on this project, Halton Healthcare has launched into the development of a new ICT Roadmap that will guide the planning and implementation of ICT systems and technologies across Halton Healthcare to achieve the next digital horizon. She has also continued to evolve a high-performing Senior Leadership Team and has mentored leadership with a focus on team well-being, diversity, equity and inclusion, engagement and safety.

“It has been a privilege to be part of this high-performing team and lead Halton Healthcare through significant transformation and the incredible response to the global pandemic,” says Ms. Hardenne. “I am so grateful to everyone at Halton Healthcare for their continued attention to living our vision of exemplary patient experiences, always. I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together.”

“Denise’s retirement in the spring will bring to a close not just a chapter in her professional career, but an incredible chapter in the history of Halton Healthcare,” concludes Mr. Nunn. “High-performing organizations succeed when the whole organization has a clear sense of purpose, and people can see themselves in that purpose. Thanks to Denise’s foresight and planning, Halton Healthcare will continue to move forward on our journey to achieve our purpose, To Care.”

The Board of Directors has established a CEO Selection Committee to oversee the recruitment process, and has engaged Promeus Inc. to initiate a search for a new President & CEO.