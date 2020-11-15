Halton Medical Officer of Health issues letter to community as Halton moves to Red (Control) level

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

Keeping Ontario Safe and Open Framework will be updated, with a change in the thresholds for indicators associated with the framework levels. Further, the provincial government announced that based on this update to the framework, Halton Region will be moved into the Control (red) level, effective Monday, November 16, at 12:01 a.m.

This comes in response to data showing that we are headed in the wrong direction. Halton’s weekly incidence rate is 54.9 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, for the week of November 5-11. Testing positivity is 4.4%.

The Control (red) level of the framework requires additional public health measures, and some closures. Please visit halton.ca/covid19 for a summary of these added measures, and contact the provincial Stop the Spread Business Information Line (1-888-444-3659) for specific questions.

Social gatherings and non-essential group activities continue to be a significant source of COVID-19 cases. I strongly recommend that all Halton Region residents:

Stay home, except for essential purposes such as going to work or school, buying essentials such as groceries, and attending medical appointments.

Maintain a physical distance of two metres (six feet) from those outside their household. Those that live alone may join one designated household.

Avoid all social gatherings such as play dates, birthday parties, and dinner parties with friends or family.

The past months of isolation, worry, and lifestyle changes have taken a toll on all of us. I realize that these recommended measures are not easy to follow. Please know that the actions of each and every individual matter a great deal. By remaining vigilant, and taking these measures seriously, we can help keep our community safe.

Please continue to visit halton.ca/COVID19 for the latest information on cases and public health guidance. Thank you for doing your part.

Yours in Health,

Dr. Hamidah Meghani