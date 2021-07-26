Halton Public Health's COVID-19 update for families

On Monday, July 26, 2021, Dr. Meghani issues a statement for parents about vaccinations as Halton's schools prepare to re-open to inclass learning this fall.

I hope your family is finding time to enjoy the summer break and all that Halton Region has to offer outdoors. I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your continued efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. It hasn’t been easy, but you have remained committed to protecting the health and safety of our children and youth.

Get vaccinated:

The first day of the 2021-2022 school year is just a few weeks away. Halton Region Public Health, our school boards and schools are working to make sure that the return to school is a safe one. Ensuring your child is vaccinated is a crucial step to ensuring a safe school environment. To be fully vaccinated, students must receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. All eligible students should receive both doses as soon as possible, as we know that two doses offers the best protection against COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant. Currently 77% of Halton youth aged 12 – 17 have received at least one dose, and 50% have received both doses.

Being fully vaccinated not only protects children and youth against COVID-19, but helps prevent the virus from spreading to those who may be at greater risk of serious illness. There are additional benefits of vaccination, including:

If identified as a high-risk/close contact at school and the class cohort is dismissed, a fully vaccinated and asymptomatic individual may continue to attend school; and

If a child is identified as a high-risk/close contact at school and a parent/guardian is fully vaccinated, the parent/guardian may not be required to self-isolate.

Some people may experience side effects from the vaccine, but they will likely be moderate and resolve after a few days. These symptoms are part of developing immunity to a virus. In very rare occurrences, cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining around the heart) following vaccination with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have been reported. These individuals tend to recover quickly. Medical experts agree that the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination continue to outweigh the very rare risk of myocarditis or pericarditis.

Book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

Halton youth 12 years of age and older who live or attend school in Halton can book their COVID-19 vaccination online through the Halton COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic webpage or by calling 311. A new clinic option is opening at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Milton starting July 26th.

Appointments for youth are also available at participating pharmacies offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years of age and older. These appointments must be booked through the pharmacy. Visit covid-19.ontario.ca for more information on participating locations.

Review Halton’s Preparing for your vaccination appointment web page so you know what to bring to your appointment.

More information on COVID-19 vaccination for youth:

Halton Region’s Youth Vaccination Program section on our Frequently Asked Questions webpage

Update from Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health on the Youth Vaccination Program

Government of Ontario’s Child and Youth COVID-19 Vaccine Fact Sheet Ontario Ministry of Health’s What youth need to know about their COVID-19 vaccine appointment?

Report routine immunizations:

Please remember it is the parent/guardian's responsibility to report all routine immunizations (e.g. MMR, whooping cough, polio, meningitis) using Halton Region’s online immunization reporting tool. Please do not report COVID vaccines through this online tool. If your child received a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario, it is already recorded in the province’s COVID-19 immunization database and you do not need to submit additional proof.

Vaccination plays an important part in helping students and families safely return to pre-pandemic activities. Let’s all do our part to keep our school communities safe and help to protect the health of children and youth in Halton Region.