Halton Region Public Heath urging residents to complete both doses of COVID-19 vaccine this summer

Halton Region Public Health is encouraging all residents 12 years of age and up to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible in order to gain full protection against COVID-19 and help prevent a fourth wave in the Fall.

"We are making great progress with our vaccine rollout, with 81 per cent of residents with one dose and 60 per cent of residents fully vaccinated," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "With a more steady and predictable supply of vaccine from the Federal and Provincial governments, there are many options to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Halton and make it a two dose summer."

Here are the many ways to get first and second doses in Halton:

"We are in a race against COVID-19 and its variants. We need to get everyone fully vaccinated to avoid a fourth wave in the Fall," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. "Make it a two dose summer – get your second dose to gain better protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant as soon as possible."

There are also two new options for certain areas of Halton:

Walk-in vaccinations now available at Gary Allan Learning Centre clinic (3250 New Street in Burlington. Daily, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for individuals 18+. New! More clinic options in Milton - appointments can now be booked online for the St. Francis Xavier Secondary School clinic - appointments available in July!

"We need 90 per cent fully vaccinated" says Meghani, "and every dose counts. Be part of the community level protection we need to get back to normal…and stay there. Now is the time to #RollUpYourSleevesHalton!"

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.