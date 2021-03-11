Halton Region is in a hiring blitz for immunizers

Halton Region is looking to hire a large number of healthcare professionals, including retired nurses, paramedics and current nursing students, to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.

The first vaccination clinics opened in Halton Region last weekend on Saturday, March 6. But to keep expanding vaccine programs in the region, there's still one more thing Halton needs more of: people to administer the vaccines.

MORE: If you are qualified to fill these positions, the applications are available here with Halton Region.

The job posting and hiring campaigns began two weeks ago as Halton announced the locations of the first clinics in each municipality. Other jobs that were hired included line management and check-in staff to work at the clinics.

Now, however, the Halton website still has openings for immunizers in four categories:

Regulated health professionals

Nursing students

Paramedic students

Retired healthcare professionals

All of these positions are in the health department, with listings for these jobs scheduled to remain open until at least December 31, 2021.

The campaign for immunizers has expanded to Halton Region's Twitter account, where they've now been posting the job link for immunizers almost daily for two weeks now, targeting all four categories of those eligible to apply:

× Are you a regulated health professional looking to make a difference in our community? We’re currently hiring healthcare professionals to administer vaccines at immunization clinics in #HaltonON. Join the #HaltonON Public Health team! Apply now: https://t.co/9YQmROlJXL — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) March 10, 2021

× We’re hiring retired nurses and paramedics to administer vaccines in our vaccination clinics! Join our #HaltonON Public Health team, in a temporary full-time, temporary part-time or casual position. Apply now: https://t.co/UDWl1ZPPXB — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) March 11, 2021

× Are you a paramedic or nursing student looking to apply your skills in vaccine administration? We’re currently hiring for our #HaltonON immunization clinics. Learn more and apply today: https://t.co/sgxX1fFotZ — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) March 9, 2021

Hiring for these positions (including demand for them) will continue as vaccine clinic expansions continue through Phase Two and Three of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

More information about this program, including links to apply for these positions, are available here online directly with Halton Region.