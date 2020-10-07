Halton Region opioid overdoses drop in 2019

In 2019, the rate of opioid-related deaths increased in the province but decreased in Halton Region, with the number of reported opioid cases in Oakville, Ontario dropping from 71 calls in January to 40 calls in August.

“Opioid-related deaths have decreased since the initiation of naloxone distribution in January 2017,” reads a statement from Halton Region Public Health. “In 2019, the rate of opioid-related deaths among Halton residents of any age was 4.9 deaths per 100,000, compared to 7.4 per 100,000 in 2018.”

Since 2018, Halton Region Public Health has worked to address the harms of opioids through community naloxone distribution, opioid-related surveillance and early warning system and local response. Halton Region also offers harm reduction services like the Exchange Works program, where outreach workers provide health information to clients, distribute safe-sex supplies, refer clients to community agencies and exchange used injection/smoking supplies for new supplies.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist and helps to reverse an overdose. In the past year, Halton Region Health Department distributed 314 naloxone kits, with majority of distributions in Burlington, followed by Oakville. The kits are available by calling 905-330-3305. Due to the pandemic the Oakville Clinic at 232 South Service Road East, Unit B is closed.

In the OPP’s 2019 Opioids and Overdoses: Impact and Strategies, the report identifies a 34 percent increase in overdose-related deaths from 2018 to 2019 across the province.

“We will continue to pursue those who are knowingly trafficking harmful opioids, such as fentanyl, and we will hold them responsible for their actions,” says OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique. “We will do this while supporting our social and health services partners in a collective effort to help those impacted by this crisis.”

Dr. Darren Holub is the medical director and lead physician of The Halton & Mississauga Rapid Access & Addiction Medicine (RAAM) Clinic. Founded in 2019, the RAAM Clinic is the first of its kind in Halton and Mississauga, with two clinics located in Oakville.

Dr. Holub’s team treats patients for substance abuse, including alcohol, cannibas, opioids, stimulants, and other addictive medicine.

“Since we’ve opened, we have seen a lot of demand for our services. Canada is in the midst of an opioid epidemic, with devastating effects on individuals, families, and our communities,” says Dr. Holub, who specialized in psychiatry and worked at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for 10 years before starting the RAAM Clinic. “We do see several hundred patients every week, new patients and ongoing care. These days, we’re approaching 20 new patients in a week with alcohol and opioid-related issues.”

Opioids include heroin and prescription pain medications, such as codeine, morphine, oxycodone, and hydromorphone. In addition to a rise in opioid overdoses, Dr. Holub noted the increase in extremely potent and deadly opioids being accessed and used on the street, such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

The RAAM clinic provides replacement therapy, which includes two medications: methadone and buprenorphine. These medications replace the feeling of withdrawal and cravings in patients who experience an addiction to opioids, allowing them to function normally for 24 hours and longer. The medications help protect against fatal overdoses, reduce drug-related harm, support long-term recovery, and decrease the risk of other infections, such as HIV and Hepatitis C.

“I think we need to work with the police and see what’s actually being provided to people, so the vicious cycle doesn’t continue. We can inform them that there are other options,” Dr. Holub says.

Treatments are funded through OHIP, so patients can walk into any of the seven RAAM Clinics in Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Georgetown, or Toronto be assessed. Upon assessment, a doctor will determine options and can begin administering treatment the same day. During COVID, Dr. Holub says his team has been offering virtual care either by phone or through video.

The RAAM Clinic also works closely with Halton Region’s Canadian Mental Health Association, an addiction counselling service called ADAPT, and other hospitals and organizations to match patients with services that best fit their needs.

“The complete elimination of opioids from our society would never be possible because of their pain-killing properties and because of their therapeutic potential,” Dr. Holub says. “Early intervention leads to the best results. There’s a stigma around people who have experienced an addiction to alcohol and drugs. Rather than viewing addiction as a moral failing, it’s a medical and chronic disease. People have a genetic vulnerability and identifying those people early on can be lifesaving.”

Oakville RAAM Clinic Locations

Oakville Cornwall Rd (Located within Cornwall Pharmacy)

1525 Cornwall Rd, Unit 18, Oakville, ON, L6J 0B2

Phone: 1-888-388-7226

Email: [email protected]

Opening Hours

Monday: 9:00 am – 3:30 pm

Tuesday: 11:30 am – 6:30 pm

Wednesday: 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Friday: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Saturday – Sunday: Closed

Oakville Kerr & Speers (Located within IDA Kerr Speers Pharmacy)

496 Kerr St, Oakville, ON L6K 7W5

Phone: 1-888-388-7226

Email: [email protected]

Opening Hours