Halton requires local Amazon employees to self-isolate

If you are an employee of Amazon Inc. impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak at the Brampton facility and you live or are otherwise present in Halton region (including Burlington, Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville), you must follow the requirements for self-isolation under Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Section 22 Class Order.

Details of Halton’s Class Order including requirements for self-isolation and other legal obligations can be found at halton.ca/COVID19.

Following an outbreak investigation at the Amazon facility located at 8050 Heritage Road in Brampton, Peel Public Health issued a Class Order to Amazon Inc. under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act.

The order requires all impacted employees at the Brampton facility to self-isolate for 14 days effective 12:01 a.m. March 13, 2021. Impacted employees who live or are otherwise present in Halton region are also subject to isolation requirements under Halton’s Section 22 order.

"If you are an Amazon employee subject to the Peel Region class order, you must self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the spread of the virus," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health.

"This applies to all impacted employees of the facility that live or are otherwise present in Halton region. It is important that everyone takes these necessary precautions seriously to keep COVID-19 out of our workplaces and communities."

These employees are required to follow self-isolation measures:

Stay home and isolate from others in the home.

Do not go to work or visit any other job/workplace.

Do not use public transportation, taxis or ride shares.

Do not go to school or other public places.

If you are an employee of the facility and live or are otherwise present in Halton region and have questions about the Class Order, including how to self-isolate or how to seek testing, please visit halton.ca/COVID19 or call 311.