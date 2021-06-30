School boards run virtual mental health programs for distressed kids this summer

Children and youth in our town continue to struggle with their mental health as the extraordinary school year came to a close this month. To promote the mental well-being of children and to ease their transition into the upcoming school year, Halton's school boards introduce mental health services this summer. The prolonged social isolation due to the global pandemic and tragic incidents unfolding across the country in the past few months have deeply scarred the minds of this vulnerable school-aged population. The Ministry of Education has given all school boards one-time funding for mental health support in Summer 2021.

Halton District School Board (HDSB) will offer these virtual programs beginning July 5, 2021, until August 31, 2021. Social workers, child and youth counsellors and community service providers will work with HDSB to deliver the programs.

Children and youth with Autism and other developmental needs can apply for individual services and parent consultations. A multi-disciplinary team comprised of a social worker, behaviour analyst and speech-language pathologist will be formed. If other students request individual services, there is an option to discuss it with the intake worker once a referral is made.

HDSB will offer the following group sessions twice this summer. The groups will be formed based on which Grades that the students will enter in Sept. 2021.

AFFIRM is an eight-session treatment group based on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) specifically for Two-Spirit and LGBTQIA+ youth aged 14 years and above. It will help develop coping skills for anxiety and stress arising from experiences of discrimination based on their sexual and gender identities.

TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) groups are geared to help Grade 7‐12 students. Evidence‐based CBT and mindfulness skills will be taught to those who struggle with moderate symptoms of stress, anxiety, and/or depression.

Chill Club is designed for Grade 4-6 students with mild to moderate anxiety symptoms.

Coping with COVID‐19 is a skills‐based group targeting Grade 7‐12 students.

PEERS or the Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relational Skills teaches social skills to adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and other socio-emotional difficulties. This program is suitable for Grade 7-12 students.

Transition to High School will use CBT to help students transition from Grade 8 to 9.

Habits for Wellness designed for Grade 9-12 students will teach skills related to goal-setting and habit formation for their personal wellness.

Dialectical Behaviour Therapy is oriented towards high school students in Grade 9-12. It will help students with anxiety and/or depression in managing emotions and interpersonal relations.

Black Girls/Non-Binary Speak will focus on affirming the voices of Black youth. Female and non-Binary Grade 7-12 students can register for this program.

Black Guys/Non-Binary Speak targets male and non-Binary students in Grade 7-12 who experience harmful impacts of Anti-Black Racism.

Cultural Mentorship Program encourages Black youth to acquire a greater connection to the community, using a strengths-based approach. It is suitable for students in Grade 7-12.

Asian Wellness will emphasize the strengths of Asian identifying youth enrolling in Grade 7-12.

South Asian Wellness will promote the mental well-being of South Asian identifying youth entering Grade 7-12.

Virtual Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) will offer fun-filled learning experiences for students in Grade 7-8 who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ or allies.

HDSB had over 100 referrals for their summer services last year and ran its mental health support program over 8 weeks. This year, it has hired approximately 25 mental health workers to run these programs. Parents can register online, call the HDSB summer intake line at 289-337-6490 or email [email protected]

Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) also offers well-designed mental health programs and supports this summer. The following programs are available:

Individual Support programs will be offered on request to students and their parents. Social Workers, Child and Youth Counsellors and Psycho-Educational Consultants will conduct such programs.

Transition Support Groups aim to assist students’ transition into the next school year. CBT will be used in groups of similar-aged students to address signs of anxiety. A Social Worker and a Child and Youth Counsellor will run these groups in the weeks of July 19th, August 9th and August 16th.

Stress Lessons Groups promote self-regulation and highlight stress management strategies for different age groups from Grade 1 to 12. The lessons and resources are grouped for Grades 1 to 3, Grades 4 to 6, Grade 7 to 9 and Grades 9 to 12.

The Art of Wellness targeted towards students entering Grade 8-12, is a 4-session group. A maximum of 12 participants will meet once a week throughout July. They will learn strategies to cope with anxiety and stress through a fun-filled and activity-based program.

Parent Webinars will provide strategies to support return to school, particularly for students experiencing anxiety. These webinars are targeted at parents of elementary and secondary students and the pupils in the Life Skills class.

Christian Meditation Webinars will be available on the HCDSB website this summer that can be used by an individual student or as a family activity.

Registration details for all groups is available on www.hcdsb.org.