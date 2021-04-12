Halton schools move to remote learning after Spring Break

Ontario's elementary and secondary schools move back to online learning after Spring Break. This decision is not something that parents wanted to hear and definitively wasn't something Ontario Premier Doug Ford wanted to do. However, Premier Ford and his Education Minister Stephen Lecce could not ignore the explosion of new variant cases and the spike in hospital admissions that are threatening to overwhelm our healthcare system.

"This was not a decision we made lightly, as we know how critical schools are to Ontario students. Our priority has always been to keep schools open; however, sharply rising community transmission can put our schools and Ontario families at risk," said Minister Lecce.

Currently, there are over 50 patients with COVID-19 in OTMH. The Ontario government added a COVID-19 field hospital at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital to accommodate 40 patients. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province has increased by 22.1 percent between April 4 and 10, 2021. Also, during this same period, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increase from 494 to 605.

"As I have always said, we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone stays safe. By keeping kids home longer after spring break, we will limit community transmission, take pressure off our hospitals and allow more time to roll out our COVID-19 vaccine plan," stated Premier Ford.

As a result, all publicly funded and private elementary and secondary schools in the province move to teacher-led remote learning when students return on April 19, 2021. Private schools currently operating in-person transition to remote learning by April 15, 2021.

Along with other members of his government, the premier will assess data on an ongoing basis. They will consult health officials to determine when it will be safe to resume in-person learning.

Child care status

Child care for non-school-aged children remains unaffected; however, before and after school programs will close. For qualified health care and frontline workers, the Ontario government will provide free emergency child care for school-aged children.

Students with special educational needs status

School boards will make provisions for continued in-person support for students with special educational needs for which remote learning does not work. Also, health departments will prioritize vaccinations for education workers that provide direct support for special educational needs students. These education workers can book their vaccination today by calling 1‑833‑943‑3900. This new vaccination priority will be province-wide but will start in Peel and Toronto's hot spots. More information is available at Ontario.ca/covidvaccine.

"As the fight against this third wave of the pandemic continues, everyone must continue following all public health and workplace safety measures and stay at home to prevent further transmission of the virus, so we can once again resume in-person learning in our schools," added Dr. Williams, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer.