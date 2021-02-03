Halton students will resume in-person classes next week

× Expand Photo: CPAC

Both elementary and secondary school students in Oakville and throughout Halton region will be returning to in-person learning at school beginning next week on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Ontario's provincial government made the announcement today, February 3, 2021, after a meeting with cabinet earlier this morning. The announcement was made by Minister of Education Stephen Lecce and Dr. David Williams, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

Halton region will be one of the 13 regions in Ontario that will resume in-person classes next Monday.

The only three regions that will continue online learning are Toronto, Peel and York regions; those three areas will go back to in-person classes after the Family Day weekend on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Minister Lecce mentioned several small changes that will begin with the reopening next week that will make the "schools safer and reassure parents" that schools are safe to return to. Some of those changes include:

Mandatory masking now required from Grade 1 and older

Expanded rapid PCR testing in schools, including voluntary asymptomatic testing

Greater distancing between students and cohorts outside

"The rapid testing is ready," Lecce repeatedly insisted during a press conference today. "We are ready to reopen the schools safely."

But Lecce also said that it requires everyone staying safe for the government's new plan to work. "It will remain the community transmission numbers to remain low," he said. "We have to continue to playing our part in following the rules so we can get our kids in school and keep them there until June."

Dr. Williams also reassured parents by referencing the recent reopening of schools in other, Northern regions of Ontario. "We did not see evidence of widespread transmission in the schools. Our schools are safe."

More can be learned directly from today's announcement made by the provincial government.