Halton students to wait a bit longer for in-person classes

Students in Oakville and throughout Halton Region will not, as previously expected, be returning to in-person classes on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Ontario's provincial government made the announcement early yesterday evening, instead saying that will seven health units will be resuming classes, all schools in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton area will "continue online instruction indefinitely."

Schools in seven public health units in southern Ontario will reopen for in-person learning Monday, the provincial government says, while the rest will continue teaching students online.

Those seven public health units resuming instruction next week are:

Grey Bruce

Haliburton, Kawartha and Pine Ridge

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Peterborough

Renfrew County

Schools in all other southern Ontario public health units will continue remote learning. Oakville schools will remain closed, despite Minister of Education Stephen Lecce saying in a statement today that "Getting students back into class is our top priority."

In late December 2020, the government announced all schools would be closed for in-person learning the first week of the winter term. That closure was extended two weeks ago to January 25th for all schools in southern Ontario, while students in northern Ontario returned to physical classrooms on the 11th (last Monday.)

The government then declared a second state of emergency last Tuesday, January 12, 2021 and extended online learning for schools in five hot spots (Toronto, Peel, York, Hamilton and Windsor) until at least Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

That Feb. 10th date is now believed to be the earliest all of southern Ontario (including Oakville) will resume in-person instruction. The decision comes despite a nearly 40% decline in active cases in both Oakville and Halton over the last week.

Learn more about this announcement here directly with the province of Ontario's website.