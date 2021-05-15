Halton updates COVID-19 vaccination plan for youth

× Expand Halton Region

Halton Region has updated its COVID-19 vaccination plan to align with the province’s direction to expand eligibility and vaccinate youth 12 to 17 years of age by the end of August 2021.

"We are following Provincial direction and putting plans in place to vaccinate our youth populations in addition to our adult vaccination program," said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr. "We continue to make great progress and have already vaccinated over 50% of our community with the first dose."

Halton Region Public Health is working with local school boards on a youth vaccination program. Information on clinic locations and when the booking system will be updated to offer appointments for all 12 to 17 year olds will be shared as the details of the program are confirmed. The program will be dependent on vaccine supply.

"While we look forward to expanding our vaccination program to more age groups," Carr continues, "our ability to open up more appointments remains dependent on supply from the provincial and federal governments."

To ensure alignment with the Province’s updated plan to vaccinate youth, Halton Region will be changing eligibility in the vaccination schedule to open appointments to all residents 18+ (instead of 16+ as originally planned) on Wednesday, May 19.

Halton residents aged 12 to 17 will book their vaccine appointments through the youth vaccination program (those aged 16 and 17 who have already booked their first dose appointments as part of existing eligible groups may need to have their second dose appointment rescheduled and will be contacted).

Residents who are 18 years old and returning to high school in September 2021 are encouraged to get vaccinated through the youth vaccination program in order to receive their second dose by the end of August.

Halton Region

Halton’s revised schedule is as follows:

All residents age 30+ can book an appointment now

Residents 18+ (instead of 16) can book starting Wednesday, May 19, 2021

"Halton Region Public Health is working with our school boards to implement the best possible plan to vaccinate youth 12 to 17," said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it is their turn. The more people we get vaccinated each and every day brings us closer to returning to normal."

The Region has updated its Vaccination Dashboard to reflect the change in denominator from 16 to 18 year olds.

Halton Region continues to open appointments in alignment with Provincial direction to expand eligibility to all residents 18 years of age and older by the end of May:

As of right now, all residents who are 30 years of age and older can book appointments using Halton’s online booking system.

can book appointments using Halton’s online booking system. Starting Wednesday, May 19, all residents who are 18 years of age and older (born in or before 2003) can book their vaccination appointments using Halton’s online booking system.

can book their vaccination appointments using Halton’s online booking system. With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for use for 16+, Halton Region has had a minimum age requirement of 16 for most eligibility groups. Following Provincial direction for youth vaccination, residents 16 and 17 years old who have already booked their first dose appointment as part of some existing eligible groups may need to have their second dose appointment rescheduled by the end of August. Where necessary, Halton Region will communicate new appointments to these individuals directly.

To learn more about Halton Region’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program, including who is currently eligible and how to book an appointment, please visit halton.ca/COVIDvaccines.