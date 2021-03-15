Halton updates smoking and vaping by-law

Halton Regional Council has passed By-Law No. 40-20, prohibiting smoking tobacco or cannabis and vaping in public parks and within nine metres from any entrance or exit of municipally owned or leased buildings and child care centres. The by-law comes into effect on March 15, 2021 and replaces By-Law No. 24-09 which had prohibited the smoking of tobacco within nine metres from any entrance or exit of municipally owned or leased buildings. The by-law complements the Smoke Free Ontario Act.

“The by-law ensures we are helping protect our community from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and vapour,” said Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani. “The by-law also supports those who are trying to quit smoking and vaping and reduces social exposure to smoking and vaping, especially among youth.”

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our residents and our Public Health Inspectors will continue to educate the public about the by-law and respond to issues of non-compliance,” said Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr.

By-Law No. 40-20 prohibits smoking tobacco or cannabis and using electronic cigarettes:

in public parks;

within nine metres from any entrance or exit of municipally owned or leased buildings; and

within nine metres from any entrance or exit of child care centres.

Municipally owned or leased buildings include municipal offices, community centres, libraries, arenas, museums, public washrooms, recreational centres, police stations, fire halls and ambulance stations. Signage will be placed in all of these locations.

To make a complaint about smoking or vaping in public places, email [email protected] or contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311. To learn more about the by-law, visit the Halton Region Smoking and Vaping in Public Places By-Law No. 40-20. For additional information on where you can’t smoke or vape in Ontario, please visit ontario.ca.