Halton issues new vaccine instructions for indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities

Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Dr. Hamidah Meghani, has issued a letter of instructions to indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities to implement vaccination policies that require all eligible individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in organized sports and recreational fitness activities in these settings.

For businesses and organizations, this means establishing, implementing and ensuring compliance with a COVID-19 vaccination policy by no later than November 26, 2021 for all persons 12 years and older.

The policy will apply to all who, according to the Region, "attend an indoor area of the indoor sport or recreational facility for the purpose of actively participating, coaching, training, instructing, officiating or having similar involvement in organized sports and recreational fitness activities."

According to the letter, the policy more specifically applies to anyone 12 and up who is:

a. actively participating in one or more Organized Sports and Recreational Fitness Activities; or

b. coaching, training, instructing, officiating or having similar involvement in Organized Sports and Recreational Fitness Activities.

Anyone in these two groups must provide, at the point of entry, identification and proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a valid medical exemption each time they enter.

These instructions are being introduced to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks, further protecting the health of all participants, coaches, officials, volunteers, spectators and others including those with weaker immune systems or who cannot be vaccinated because of their age or for medical reasons.

Robust compliance with masking, physical distancing and other public health measures in all facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities in Halton Region also remains essential to protect our community.

To read Dr. Meghani’s instructions for indoor sports and recreational fitness activities or for additional public health information and guidance, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.