A Statement from Halton's Medical Officer of Health

In response to emails I have received from a few members of Council, I would like to share some recent information related to COVID-19 trends in Halton and a new recommendation that we will be communicating to residents today.

Consistent with provincial trends, Halton has experienced a notable increase in cases (a "second wave") since early September. These new cases were initially concentrated in Oakville, perhaps due to its proximity to Toronto and Peel, which have consistently had higher levels of COVID-19 activity.

In recent weeks, the other three municipalities in Halton, including Burlington, have begun experiencing this increase in cases as well, with some delay compared to neighbouring Oakville. Another important factor, is that a retirement home/long-term care home in Burlington is currently experiencing an outbreak that has accounted for more than 20 cases among staff and residents since the start of October.

An institutional outbreak can disproportionately affect the case counts in the municipality where the institution is located. Finally, we are actively investigating multiple cases linked to a local hockey league in Burlington which has contributed to cases over the weekend and may result in additional cases this week.

With emerging evidence that cases from indoor physical activity settings and contact sports are on the rise, I am recommending that all team sports are limited to training only, with proper physical distancing between players and no scrimmages or games, similar to the restrictions currently in place in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

While it is important for our physical and mental health to remain physically active, Halton residents should reconsider where they engage in physical activity and sports. It is safest to participate in these activities outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres (six feet) from all others.

This report originally appeared in an email newsletter sourced from the Town of Oakville dated October 17, 2020.