HCDSB reports Oakville's first COVID-19 case of the 2021-22 school year

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 at a school in Oakville for the 2021-22 school year.

The case was reported early this morning at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School, southwest of Upper Middle Road and Fourth Line. Not only is the first case at school of this school year in Oakville, it is so far the only one that has been reported in Halton Region.

Halton Public Health is now investigating the case. Neither HCDSB nor Halton Region have said if the infected person is a student, teacher or support staff member. The school hasn't provided any further updates, though no classrooms are being closed yet.

According to the HCDSB website, "families and staff at the school will be notified by letter" for all confirmed cases.

"Halton Public Health will contact any close contacts directly. When a positive case occurs either in a student or staff who is learning or working in-person in schools, we will continue to work with Halton Public Health to communicate with affected students, families and staff in our school communities."

The website also notes that "a positive case at a school does not mean the individual was exposed to COVID-19 at the school. They may have been exposed somewhere else in the community." There is no word on the source of today's newly reported case.

More information is available from the HCDSB's COVID-19 website.