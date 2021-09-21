Health Partners International of Canada celebrates 31st anniversay

In a year where the ongoing pandemic has been the highlight of any news concerning health, the need to invest in global health is paramount.

That's why Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC) improves the health and well-being of more than one million people worldwide every year.

HPIC works with many partners, including:

Canadian health care professionals

Government and non-government organizations

Companies

Foundations

Everyday Canadians

The mission of HPIC is to bring health to children and families living in vulnerable communities. As the only Canadian charity licensed by Health Canada to handle and distribute donated medicines, HPIC is uniquely positioned to partner with the pharmaceutical industry to support its purpose of strengthening global health systems and providing long-term, sustainable access to quality healthcare for all.

On September 23, 2021, at 6:30 PM EST, HPIC will host its 31st Anniversary Virtual Gala, celebrating more than three decades of its mission.

Sponsors include Canadian pharmaceutical companies such as:

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Innovative Medicines Canada

Apotex; Pharmascience

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA)

Food, Health and Consumer Products of Canada

Vita Health

Leo Pharma

AstraZeneca

The event is set up to highlight HPIC’s achievements and emphasize the need for greater collaboration among stakeholders in global health, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For more than three decades, HPIC has made it our mission to spread health and hope to vulnerable communities in times of crisis, and to expand access to quality healthcare for everyone, regardless of race, gender, age or beliefs,” says Marcelle McPhaden, President and CEO. “As we celebrate our 31st anniversary during such a crucial time in global health, it’s important that we reflect on the importance of partnerships and collaboration within the sector in order to make progress.”

Event Speakers

The event will feature remarks from various stakeholders, including HPIC’s board and leadership, pharmaceutical, government and NGO partners. Government officials and academics will alo be making an appearance.

The Honourable Jane Philpott

Dr. Philpott is currently Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Director of the School of Medicine at Queen’s University. An accomplished family physician, educator, and global health champion, she is best known for having held several senior cabinet positions with the Government of Canada, including as Minister of Health, Minister of Indigenous Services, President of the Treasury Board, and Minister of Digital Government. Before entering politics, Dr. Philpott spent over 30 years in family medicine and global health and spent the first decade of her career in Niger, West Africa, where she provided clinical care to patients and training to community health workers.

His Excellency Fadi Ziadeh

His Excellency Mr. Ziadeh is currently the Ambassador of Lebanon to Canada, having begun his diplomatic career as Attaché at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon in 1999. Since then, he has held several positions, including counsellor of the Lebanese Mission to the United Nations in New York, notably during Lebanon’s mandate to the Security Council in 2011-2012.

Dr. Heather Scott

Dr. Scott is an Obstetrician Gynaecologist and Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University and is the Director of the Global Health Unit in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. Throughout her career, Dr. Scott has been involved in several global initiatives, having worked in South Africa, Tanzania and Rwanda, and has previously been on medical missions with HPIC.

The evening will feature:

Live entertainment from Ghanaian-Canadian singers Adwoa Goode and Nessa Harrison perform a mashup of iconic songs ‘We are the World’ and ‘Heal the World.’

HPIC Trivia

A silent auction. Those interested in participating can place their bids on coveted items through GalaBid until 7:30 p.m. on September 23.

Those interested in attending the virtual gala on September 23rd can do so by making a minimum $30 donation to HPIC’s “31st Anniversary Gala” fund, after which they will receive a registration link.

All funds raised through the gala will support HPIC’s emergency responses and ongoing programs to improve access to healthcare around the world.