Tasty and healthy 15 minute oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

by

20 min

5 min

15 min

12 ×

2 cups rolled oats

2 bananas

½ cup almond butter

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp sea salt

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

Dessert

Easy

This quick and easy cookie recipe is great to have on hand for when the treat craving hits! There are so many benefits...

  • Lower glycemic impact than most desserts due to being sweetened with banana and dark chocolate chips
  • Can be prepared in larger batches and kept in the freezer
  • Takes only 15 minutes
  • Tastes delicious!!

INSTRUCTIONS 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mash together bananas and almond butter

Add cinnamon, baking powder and sea salt

Stir in oats and chocolate chips

Roll into balls and place on lined cookie sheet, flatten gently

Bake for 12-14 minutes