Tasty and healthy 15 minute oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

20 min
5 min
15 min
12 ×
2 cups rolled oats
2 bananas
½ cup almond butter
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp sea salt
¼ cup dark chocolate chips
This quick and easy cookie recipe is great to have on hand for when the treat craving hits! There are so many benefits...
- Lower glycemic impact than most desserts due to being sweetened with banana and dark chocolate chips
- Can be prepared in larger batches and kept in the freezer
- Takes only 15 minutes
- Tastes delicious!!
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mash together bananas and almond butter
Add cinnamon, baking powder and sea salt
Stir in oats and chocolate chips
Roll into balls and place on lined cookie sheet, flatten gently
Bake for 12-14 minutes