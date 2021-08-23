Heat Warning continues into Tuesday, Aug 24

Environment Canada extends the heat warning alert until the end of Tuesday, Aug 23, and infer relief from this hot and humid air isn't likely to happen in the next few days.

According to the Weather Network, extreme heat will likely last until at least Friday, with daytime temperatures reaching into the low 30s. However, it isn't the high temperatures causing the problem; the humidity makes it feel between 8 to 10 degrees hotter.

Evening temperatures will remain in the low 20s, but there isn't much relief in sight since there is no break in the humidity.

So how do you beat the heat?

The Town of Oakville does extend operating hours of splash pads and, in some cases, pools. Community centres and library branches will be open during the hottest part of the day.

Lake Ontario remains cool even in extreme heat. Halton monitors the water quality at the following locations:

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids, and keep a snack on you. Don't exercise during the hottest periods of the day.

If you are driving around, remember to keep bottles of water in your vehicle, along with a snack. Don't leave an unaccompanied child or pet in your car, even for a short time. Vehicles heat up very quickly. It is also against the law.

Pets like us are also susceptible to the heat, so remember they need to be kept cool and have access to plenty of water.

Don't forget to check up on your neighbours, especially anyone who may be housebound.