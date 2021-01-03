Oakville News asked Anita Anand, the Member of Parliament for Oakville and the Minister of Public Services and Procurement in the Canadian Government:

"How Does Canada Stack Up Against Other Countries for the COVID-19 Vaccine?"

Here is Minister Anand's response:

Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of Canadians. It is crucial that provinces and territories distribute these vaccines as quickly as possible to protect Canadians. As part of this process, we have secured the highest numbers of doses per capita of any country in the world, and the most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, at no cost to provinces and territories.

This approach is delivering results. Canada is among the first countries in the world to receive deliveries of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines with over 420,000 doses already received and many more on the way (1.2 million doses expected by the end of this month). We have supported the provinces in their preparation for vaccine distribution including by providing freezers, needles, syringes, alcohol swabs, bandages, and gauze strips, also at no cost.

Our plan will see millions of Canadians vaccinated in the first quarter of 2021, with all Canadians who want it vaccinated by September 2021. We continue to work closely with provinces and territories on their vaccine distribution plans to get doses to Canadians as quickly as possible, starting with those Canadians most at risk. We expect that provinces will increase their vaccination rates as quickly as possible as the pace of deliveries continues to increase.

Anita Anand

M.P. & Minister of Public Services and Procurement