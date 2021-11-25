How explain COVID-19 immunization to your child

Halton's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Meghani, shares great parental tips to help prepare children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Though these tips were shared related to the COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11, they will work anytime your child needs to receive a needle.

Transcript

I'm so excited that COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Halton for children aged 5 to 11.

This is welcome news because vaccines are proven to provide the best protection against COVID-19.

While I'm sure many parents are excited to get their children immunized, some children may not be feeling certain about it.

With that in mind, I wanted to take some time today to provide some tips to help parents create a positive immunization experience for their little ones. The first step is to get yourself prepared. Be informed about COVID-19 vaccines before talking to your children.

Use information from credible sources and speak with your family doctor or a healthcare provider. If you have more questions, halton.ca/covid-vaccines is a great place to learn about COVID-19 vaccines.

When talking about vaccination, it's important to be positive. Children are very aware of your emotions. Be calm and use your normal speaking voice when talking about vaccines with your children.

Once you're ready, it's important that you talk to your child and walk through the process of vaccination. Be clear and explain what will happen and why. As an example, you could say you will get a vaccine to keep you healthy. The vaccine will go in your arm. Explain how it will feel and be honest. Use words that will lessen any potential anxiety, such as, you may feel a poke or a pinch as opposed to saying it will hurt.

It can be helpful to provide children with some distraction techniques they can use or bring something with them to the appointment that they can have throughout the process that provides them some comfort.

Before leaving for your appointment, let them pick an item to bring to the clinic. This could be a favourite toy, music on your device, game or book.

Finally, it's important to help your child relax. One useful technique is to practice deep breathing. Together, take a deep breath in together and blow it out slowly

Before you head out, there are a few additional things you can do to help get ready for the appointment. Make sure that your child eats something healthy before you leave for your appointment. Have your child wear short sleeves or something easy to pull up so that the immunizer can easily reach their upper arm.

Once at the appointment, there are a couple of things you can do to help make the experience quick and easy for your kids. Have your child sit up while being vaccinated. For younger children, pull them in a comforting hug. Sitting upright remind them to relax their arm. Ask them to pretend their arm is a piece of cooked spaghetti. Keep it loose and jiggly.

Take deep breaths together and stay calm. Use their favourite item, mobile device, or music as a distraction.

Once the appointment is over, offer praise. Positive reinforcement works for kids of all ages. This helps your child feel good and boost their confidence. Celebrate by going out to the park or enjoy another favourite activity together.

Remember that some mild side effects are common after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, such as pain at the injection site, muscle soreness, or maybe even a headache. This is normal and usually goes away within a few days.

If you notice a change in your child's health that worries you, contact your health care provider. Parents and caregivers play an important role when children receive vaccines.

By following these tips, you're helping to make the vaccination experience a positive one for you and your children. And, by getting yourself and your children ages five and older vaccinated, you are also helping protect your whole family and helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Halton.

To learn more, visit our website at halton.ca/covid-vaccines-for-kids.