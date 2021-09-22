HPIC creates Tigray Emergency Response fund

After 10 months of ongoing conflict, thousands have lost their lives and millions have been displaced in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia. Medical stocks are critically low, and the health systems are overwhelmed. As a result of the ongoing conflict, key transportation routes are blocked, which is severely disrupting what little aid can make it in.

Photo courtesy of HPIC Photo courtesy of HPIC

Answering the call to help is an Oakville-based charity Health Partners International of Canada (HPIC ) sending 24,000 urgently-needed medicines to Tigray this fall. HPIC was approached by United Tegaru Canada (UTC) who wanted to help fundraise the $40,000 needed to mobilize these treatments. This project is open to anyone in the community who wishes to support the campaign.

In a message to the Oakville community, Families in Tigray are relying on the generosity and support of Canadians. Through their joint efforts with UTC, they have raised over $10,000 and have scheduled the shipment of the first 6,000 treatments, but still need to raise $30,000 more in order to mobilize the remaining 18,000.

“HPIC’s mission is to provide access to medicine wherever it is needed most," says Marcelle McPhaden, President and CEO of HPIC. "We have worked in more than 130 countries, responding in times of crisis to help the most vulnerable communities access life-saving treatments. Right now, we are committed to helping the people of Tigray in their time of need, but we need the support from Canadians in order to do so.”

An ask to Oakvillians is to support efforts by donating to HPIC’s ‘Tigray Emergency Response’ fund in the drop-down menu at hpicanada.ca/donate/.

You can help our fundraising efforts by donating to the ‘Tigray Emergency Response’ fund, or by hosting your own fundraiser in support of Tigray using HPIC’s Community Toolkit and following the instructions on the webpage.

You can also show your support by following HPIC on social media and spreading the word:

Another way to get involved for those interested in supporting HPIC’s ongoing programs and emergency responses is attending HPIC’s 31st Anniversary Virtual Gala on September 23rd by making a $30 donation to the ‘31st Anniversary Gala’ fund. A registration link will be sent upon receipt of your donation. All funds raised will support HPIC’s programs over the next year during this critical time.

The gala will unite donors and partners across Canada and beyond. It is a celebration of more than three decades of HPIC’s achievements in spreading health and hope, and will include an important discussion on global health featuring key speakers from government, academia, the pharmaceutical industry, and HPIC’s sector partners.