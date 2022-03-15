Immediate increase to long-term care staffing

As part of its plan to fix long-term care, the Ontario government will provide up to $673 million this year to long-term care homes across the province to increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care for residents.

This includes $1,116,336 for Wyndham Manor in Oakville and is part of the province’s commitment to ensure long-term care residents receive—on average—four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents every day,” said MPP Stephen Crawford. “This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

Today, seniors entering long-term care are older and have more complex medical needs than they did just a decade ago. The level of care residents need has increased dramatically, but the amount of care they receive each day has not. In the nine years, between 2009 and 2018, the amount of care each resident received, by all providers, per day increased by only 22 minutes. Over the four years, our government will increase direct hours of care by 1 hour and 21 minutes.

The government is investing $4.9 billion over four years to boost direct resident care to an average of four hours daily by increasing care staff by more than 27,000 people. Hiring thousands of new staff at long-term homes and increasing the amount of care they deliver each year will be made possible by annual funding increases to homes: