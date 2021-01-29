Inspections of COVID-19 health measures to begin in Halton businesses next week

× Expand Grocery Store

Ontario's provincial office of Labour, Training and Skills Development announced today that the big-box store inspection blitz, inspecting businesses to make sure they are following COVID-19 health protocols, will begin visiting businesses in Halton Region "next week"; meaning the first week of February 2021.

According to the office, "The inspections are designed to ensure businesses are following the public health guidelines and properly protecting workers and customers from COVID-19."

The "inspection blitz" (as Premier Doug Ford has called it) began earlier this year and has so far resulted in 112 tickets have been issued to businesses and individuals.

After beginning in the largest and most densely populated regions in Ontario, like Toronto, Hamilton and Ottawa, Halton's inspections will begin sometime next week. Officers will also begin visiting businesses in Huron-Perth at the same time.

Since beginning the inspections this month, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton said "We've marshalled hundreds of officers to inspect over 1,000 businesses in a few short weeks." Officers will also be visiting more than 400 additional stores this weekend in Toronto, Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Provincial offences officers, as well as local public health inspectors and municipal bylaw officers, have been "conducting inspections of big-box stores and a variety of other workplaces such as retail establishments, restaurants providing take-out meals and essential service-sector establishments such as gas stations."

The office of Labour, Training and Skills Development say "These inspection campaigns were developed in consultation with local public health units."

The full announcement from the office is available directly from the province of Ontario.