Inspiring student overcomes challenges of living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Jack Comerford

Jack Comerford, a student at Sheridan College and St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School grad, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from Crohn's and Colitis Canada. The award supports students in their academic goals while they manage Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). This prestigious award aims to recognize and empower students who have demonstrated resilience and determination in the face of the challenges posed by IBD.

Crohn's and Colitis Canada, in partnership with AbbVie Canada, has been offering the IBD Scholarship program since 2012. This program has already granted 139 scholarships to deserving students across Canada, providing them with the necessary support to pursue their academic ambitions, engage with causes dear to their hearts, and dedicate more time to their studies.

Jack's journey with IBD has been nothing short of inspiring. Diagnosed in 2014 after enduring months of daily fevers and medical tests, Jack has shown incredible strength in facing the unpredictable nature of the disease. When asked about the symptoms of IBD, Jack explains that they can vary from individual to individual, including sharp pains in the stomach, urgency to use the restroom, fistulas, weakness, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

Living with an incurable disease is undoubtedly challenging, but Jack remains determined not to let it define him.

"Honestly? Suck it up. What else can we do?... I have chosen to define myself through my photographic work," Jack shares. Photography has become Jack's way of expressing themselves and finding solace amidst the difficulties they face.

The IBD Scholarship award comes as a significant relief for Jack. With photography being an expensive field, the funds from the award will help ease the financial burden and allow Jack to invest in the necessary equipment to excel in his program. By the end of his studies, Jack will be well-equipped to embark on their photographic career.

When asked about the availability of new treatments for IBD, Jack mentions their participation in a Fecal Transplant study. Although unconventional, this method has shown promising results by utilizing gut bacteria from a healthy individual and transferring it to someone with IBD.

In addition to his personal journey, Jack has actively worked to raise awareness and funds for IBD. Their team, Jack Schitt, has raised over $20,000 through the yearly 5km 'Gutsy Walk.' Jack has also served as the honorary chair for the walk, inspiring others in their community to contribute to this important cause.

Regarding the scholarship award, Jack says, "Winning this award is both an honour and a relief. It is an honour to be in such impressive company with my fellow award winners, and it is a relief insofar as it will help me to get a head start on my photographic career by building up a store of necessary gear."

To learn more about the AbbVie IBD Scholarship Program and discover the stories of other deserving recipients, please visit [ibdscholarship.ca](ibdscholarship.ca).