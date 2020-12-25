Is two-metre social distancing really safe indoors?

Two MIT scholars have conducted a highly technical analysis of how Covid-19 spreads. They have published their findings in an article which has attracted a lot of interest from both the scientific press and the mainstream media. In it, they posit that sometimes six feet won’t help you at all, and that in some rooms, for specific periods, it is safe to be much closer.

Using established tools and the data from various super-spreader events, Martin Z. Bazant and John W. M. Bush of MIT hypothesize that proximity to the infected person may not be necessary in indoor spaces for there to be contagion. Events such as the Ningbo bus incident, the Diamond Princess cruise ship case, and the Skagit Valley Chorale super spreading event, demonstrate that airborne contagion beyond the reach of droplets means that infection is just as likely in an indoor setting at 20 meters as it is at two meters.

From their analysis, they predict the likelihood of becoming infected with Covid-19 depends on several variables:

Size and ceiling height of the room

Air circulation frequency

Number of people in a room

Are occupants wearing masks,

Activity level of occupants resting; speaking quietly, loudly or singing; or exercising lightly or intensely

As we navigate the Christmas and New Year holidays, trying to stay safe and avoid contributing to the spread of the Coronavirus, we also are dealing with students home from school, and extended families wanting time together.

As constrained as it is, life goes on even in these times, and some of us will be travelling by air and finding ourselves in airports, or sharing a car, or riding a bus or subway. Classrooms and auditoriums, seminar rooms, apartment buildings, workplaces: all of these mean we are sharing air with others. Either ourselves or our friends and loved ones are facing decisions around contact with others, and all the more so at this time of year.

To help us with this, the authors of the article have developed the COVID-19 Indoor Safety Guideline app which we can use to put in variables.

It is very specific.

While it offers some standard rooms, such as a Boeing 737, you can put in detailed criteria for the room and situation you want to know about it. You can ask how many people will be safe in that room for a period of time, or how long a specific number of people can be in the room.

Playing around with the app, there are striking differences depending on whether the occupants are masked, resting, speaking or exercising. According to the app, a fairly full airplane with masked resting passengers can be safe for a surprisingly long time even if there is an infected person on board.

The authors believe you are no more at risk sitting next to that person than much farther away in the cabin, as the air in the aircraft will be uniformly mixed over the course of the flight.

On the other hand, in a small room with little humidity and limited air circulation, even a brief period represents a risk, regardless of whether you can adhere to the two-meter rule.

It is important to note that the CDC and Health Canada guidelines do not incorporate this study. However, it does seem to us to be based on solid research, and we think using the app might be an additional step to keeping safe as we await the vaccine and the herd immunity it will eventually confer.

On a personal note, no matter how cold it is, now that I have plugged a few different scenarios into the app, if I am driving with another person, even though we are wearing masks and sitting apart, I will make sure to open the windows frequently and keep the fresh air setting in effect in the climate control system.

The COVID-19 Indoor Safety Guideline app helps to make you aware of the variables that contribute to the spread, and, along with adhering to government guidelines, has the potential to keep us all safer.

MIT Covid-19 Indoor Safety Guideline App articles