January 10, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Over the last 24 hours, five new patients were admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, which is now treating 46 COVID-19 patients.

Across Halton, there are 95 patients in hospitals (OTMH: 46, Joseph Brant: 30, Milton: 14, Georgetown: 5), an increase of 15 new patients since the Jan.9, 2022 update. Ten patients are in ICU, which is operating at 82 per cent capacity, and acute services are operating at 106 per cent capacity.

Halton recorded three deaths bring the total to 253. The number of fatalities in Oakville of 72 remains unchanged.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is one of the 174 Ontario hospitals with an outbreak, up 10 in 24 hours.

The total number of active cases for Oakville is 910, and Halton is 2,664. Halton.ca COVID status reported that over the past two days, 1,601 new cases, of which 565 originate in Oakville.

The region is recording 726 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, up 2.4 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario is recording 639.7 up 2.4 per cent.

The number of new cases may be underreported due to new testing restrictions, as well as the number of individuals using quick test kits provided by the province.

Ontario Hospital Status

The province recorded 2,467 people required hospital care, up 48, but ICU (Intensive Care Unit) demand increased to 423 up 26. Seven more people required a ventilator bringing the need to 225 for COVID-19 positive patients.

Since Jan. 3. when hospitals were treating 1,232, there was an increase of 90 per cent in hospitalizations. However, active cases grew by just 7 per cent (10,216) to 140,523 from 130,307 over the same period.

According to Science Table COVID-19 Advisory for Ontario, as of Jan. 10, 2022, fully vaccinated people (2 doses) are 25.5 per cent less likely to end up in the hospital and 90.5 per cent less likely to end up in ICU than unvaccinated individuals.

ICU status

429 (plus 32) of the province's 2,343 ICU beds are required by COVID-19 positive patients. 1,336 (minus 53) beds for non-COVID patients, leaving 578 (plus 21) beds unoccupied.

The decrease in non-COVID ICU patients may be caused by the cancellations of non-emergency and non-emergent surgeries.

Ontario case status

Since yesterday, 9,706 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the province, recoveries totalled 6,993, active cases increased by 2,701 to 140,523, and 12 people died. However, due to the restrictions on testing, the actual number of cases may be underreported.

Long Term Care status

Of the 201 new cases confirmed in Ontario's LTC homes, 156 are residents, and 45 are staff. Ongoing outbreaks increased by 4 to 362. Two residents died. There is one active outbreak in Oakville at Northridge Long Term Care Home (Trafalgar & Millhouse), with nine (plus 4) cases declared on Dec. 31, 2021.

41.4 per cent of all LTC homes in Ontario have an ongoing outbreak.

Outbreaks

The province's LTC homes, retirement homes, and hospitals declared 24 new outbreaks, bringing the number of ongoing outbreaks to 757. Hospitals account for 166 of the ongoing outbreaks, increasing by 21.

Ongoing outbreaks in Oakville remain unchanged at 13 (including institutions, workplaces, congregant living, and childcare). Halton recorded three new outbreaks, bringing the total up to 33 that are ongoing.

Canada update

Hospitalizations in Canada increased by 247 to 6,502, and 19 more people required critical care, bringing that total to 915. Fifty-seven more Canadians have died, bringing the total to 30,845.

US update

59.52 million cases up 363,060

834,077 cases up 588

World update

World number will be significantly lower since the US had not updated its information before the WHO reporting.

305.91 million cases up 1.73 million

5.486 million death up 4,029

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Booster doses and appointments for children must be made in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

