January 11, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

According to hospital data, there are 46 coronavirus infected patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, unchanged from yesterday. But, the region saw four more patients admitted to hospitals bringing the total to 99.

In Halton, ten COVID-19 positive patients require care in an ICU, leaving capacity unchanged at 10 or 80 per cent, and acute bed capacity is 106 per cent.

Oakville reported 134 new cases today but zero further deaths. There are 840 active cases in Oakville and over 2,400 across the region.

Since yesterday's update, there are 477 COVID-19 ICU patients after healthcare professionals moved a record-breaking 80 COVID patients into ICUs. Available ICU beds in Ontario drop by 54 to 522.

One hundred twenty-two new patients were admitted to the province's hospital, bringing the total to 2,594.

There were over 34,000 new cases across the country. 81% of Canadians 5 or older are now fully vaccinated, and over 10 million booster doses have been administered.

The Ontario government announced that they would begin asking internationally trained healthcare workers to help out with the response to COVID.

Hamilton hospitals said they are nearing their capacity and are very low on available staff. The province's schoolchildren will still return to class in-person this coming Monday.

The First Nations community of Attawapiskat in northern Ontario is asking the government for help, as a surge of 30 COVID infections has caused them to institute a town-wide lockdown.

Quebec's Director of Public Health resigned today, and the government announced a potential tax on unvaccinated citizens. On the other hand, the Alberta government told the media that workers considered "critical" in the province can now return to their jobs while still infected with the coronavirus.

South of the border, the U.S. recorded 1.35 million new COVID cases, the global single-day record. According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Centre, 29 per cent of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients (23,553), and 19 per cent of ICU staffed beds are available.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There are 910 active cases in Oakville (no change)

134 new cases in Town today

As of Sunday, there were 10 confirmed COVID patients in the ICUs of Halton hospitals, which represents roughly 82% of their capacity

Today, there are 99 COVID patients across all Halton hospitals - plus 4

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital has 46 patients - no change

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

84% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

86% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

910 active cases - no change

10,274 cases resolved

3,790 COVID variant cases

46 COVID patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

11,256 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 565

72 deaths - no change

10,346 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

13 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

86% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

89% of all residents have received at least one dose

168,287 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.1 million total vaccinations administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 10, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

365 new cases

2,664 active cases

99 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

34,123 total cases (confirmed+probable)

253 deaths - no change

31,206 resolved cases

28,371 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

33 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These data are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since Nov. 1, 2021.

11,990 total variant COVID cases across Halton

3,790 total in Oakville

Ontario COVID-19 update

3,220 people are in hospitals with COVID in Ontario - plus 753

There were 7,951 new cases today

There are a record-breaking 80 more COVID patients in the ICU across the province today. Bringing the total to 477

The province reports 21 new deaths from the virus.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 10 and 25 people, respectively.

As of writing, the government of Ontario still plans to return children to school Monday.

Hamilton hospital authorities announce severe staffing shortages and say they must take "extraordinary measures" to deal with surging case numbers.

The Ontario government continues its rapid test distribution efforts, find a pop-up rapid test location here.

81.2% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are fully vaccinated

A long list of rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (87.2% of eligible pop.)

At least 11.48 million people are fully vaccinated (81.3% of eligible pop.)

28.69 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update.

148,959 active cases - plus 1,355

2,594 people hospitalized - plus 122

866,632 confirmed cases - plus 8,436

747,289 resolved cases

757,688 completed cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.5%

45,451 55,700 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 24.4%

477 people in ICU - plus 80

250 people on ventilators - plus 25

21 new deaths were reported today

1,389 active ongoing institutional outbreaks

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative cases reach 2.59 million; active cases remain around 400,000

The Quebec Director of Health resigns and is replaced on an interim basis

Quebec discusses the idea of a tax on non-vaccinated people using the health care system. The Premier said it would be at least more than $100.

There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel.

The United States logs 1.35 million cases today, the single-day record for any country during the pandemic.

Alberta announced workers deemed "critical" can now legally work while infected with the virus.

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

31.94 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (approx. 83.5% of total pop.)

At least 29.56 million people are fully vaccinated (approx. 77.2% of total pop.)

71.95 million total doses administered

404,404 active cases

34,174 new cases today - 13,858 fewer new cases than yesterday

7,674 active hospitalizations - plus 941

2.59 million confirmed cases to date

2.16 million cases resolved

30,862 deaths - plus 74

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 82.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

60.24 million cumulative cases

835,302 deaths

62.6% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 255.76 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

9.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the globe

Over 1.7 million cases in the past 24 hours

5.4 million cumulative deaths

59.23% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Provincial Public Health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, as well as scheduling a free booster shot as soon as possible, either through the provincial website or at pharmacies like Rexall or Shoppers Drug Mart.

