January 12, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Oakville coronavirus update for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. While hospitalizations continue rising in town and Halton-wide, Oakville did report some good news: active cases today decreased by almost 100 people.

OTMH admits six new patients today, pushing Halton's total hospitalizations to 103. Halton Region also reports two new deaths today, neither in Oakville. The number of COVID-19 patients currently in Ontario ICUs, meanwhile, surpassed 500 people today.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirms students will return to in-person classes on Monday next week, Jan. 17, 2022. The reopening will include yet another program to provide take-home rapid testing for both students and staff.

Ontario's case counts, by their own admission, continue to be "an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario" due to the recent changes in PCR testing eligibility.

Canada's cumulative cases reaches 2.6 million as cumulative worldwide deaths surpasses 5.5 million people today.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville decreased by almost 100 people today

OTMH admits six new patients today, pushing Halton's total hospitalizations above 100

Halton reports two new deaths today, neither in Oakville

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

814 active cases - minus 96

10,632 cases resolved - plus 224

52 COVID-19 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 6

11,518 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 128

72 deaths - no change

10,704 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

15 active outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

168,287 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.12 million total vaccinations administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 11, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

468 new cases

2,431 active cases

103 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

34,956 total cases (confirmed+probable)

255 deaths - plus 2

32,270 resolved cases

32,525 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

36 active outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Summary of Variants of Concern (VOC)

These data are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern. All totals are only for cases since Nov. 1, 2021.

11,990 total variant COVID cases across Halton

3,790 total in Oakville

Ontario COVID-19 update

The number of COVID-19 patients currently in Ontario ICUs surpassed 500 people today

Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirms students will return to in-person classes on Monday next week

Indoor and outdoor gatherings are currently capped at 5 and 10 people, respectively.

The Ontario government continues its rapid test distribution efforts; find a pop-up rapid test location here.

81.43% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) are fully vaccinated

A long list of rules and regulations to fight the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is currently in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.32 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.14% of pop.)

At least 11.49 million people are fully vaccinated (77.51% of pop.)

28.85 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in Oakville News' last update.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province, and do not include all known active cases.

132,188 active cases - minus 6,372

3,448 people hospitalized - plus 228

906,031 confirmed cases - plus 9,783

763,398 resolved cases - plus 16,109

10,445 deaths - plus 46

773,843 completed cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.5%

56,420 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 20.3%

505 people in ICU - plus 28

265 people on ventilators - plus 15

861 active ongoing institutional outbreaks

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative cases reaches 2.6 million; active cases remain around 400,000

Quebec discusses the idea of a tax on non-vaccinated people; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declines an opinion citing a lack of specific details on the program

Over 10 million booster doses have been administered

There remains a national advisory in effect against all non-essential travel

Cumulative worldwide deaths surpasses 5.5 million people

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

31.97 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.59% of total pop.)

At least 29.58 million people are fully vaccinated (77.35% of total pop.)

72.45 million total doses administered

396,858 active cases

8,241 active hospitalizations - plus 412

2.64 million confirmed cases to date

2.21 million recoveries

31,061 deaths - plus 103

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 82.27 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

62.53 million cumulative cases

840,286 deaths

62.7% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 255.76 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

9.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the globe

Over 1.7 million cases in the past 24 hours

5.5 million cumulative deaths

59.23% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose (source: Our World Data)

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

