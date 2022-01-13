January 13, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Active cases in Halton today are unchanged, but the region reports five deaths from COVID-19 just today, including two in Oakville. This brings Oakville's cumulative total to 70 people since the pandemic began.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital admitted fourteen new patients in the last 24 hours. That's one of the largest one-day increases of COVID-19 patients ever at our local hospital.

The provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, gave a new modelling update today, saying, "It will be a difficult January, but the sacrifices you are making now means a better February and a better March for all of us."

Reopening measures, ending the modified step 2 restrictions for businesses are "unlikely" to begin as scheduled on Jan. 26, 2022. But Education Minister Stephen Lecce said yesterday that students would return to in-person classes on Monday next week, Jan. 17, 2022.

The biggest announcement from Ontario is, starting tomorrow, fourth doses of vaccine will be made available to anyone immunocompromised in Ontario (so long as 84 days have passed since their third dose).

Canada's active hospitalizations have nearly tripled in the last two weeks, now over 8,500 cases. Over 11 million booster doses have been administered in Canada. The number of Canadians with a first dose of vaccine will almost certainly reach 32 million people by the end of the week.

**Vaccine booking: Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age five and older, plus third-dose boosters for all adults age 18 and up.

Parents must make booster doses and appointments for children in advance, but first and second doses for those 12 and up are available on a walk-in basis.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern.

CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Note: Oakville News updates are published five days a week, sharing new Halton data from Tuesday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton reports five deaths from COVID-19 today, including two in Oakville

OTMH admits fourteen new patients today - one of the largest one-day increases ever at the hospital

Active cases in Oakville decreased by almost 100 people yesterday but are up slightly today

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton, but the gap has shrunk in recent weeks

Summary of Oakville vaccinations

75% of all Oakville residents are fully vaccinated

81% of all Oakville have received at least one dose

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 12, 2021.

826 active cases - plus 12

66 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 6

11,748 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 230

74 deaths - plus 2

10,848 recoveries - plus 216

10,922 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 91.9% of cases

16 active outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

76% of all Halton residents are fully vaccinated

83% of all residents have received at least one dose

187,705 booster doses have been administered in Halton

At least 1.13 million total vaccinations were administered - plus 8,229

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 12, 2022 or taken from provincial epidemiological reports.

2,431 active cases - no change

126 patients in hospitals across Halton - plus 23

13 patients in ICU

35,556 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 600

260 deaths - plus 5

32,865 recoveries cases - plus 595

33,125 completed (resolved+deaths) cases - 92.1% of cases

40 active outbreaks - plus 4

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not release the names of businesses with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

A list of "modified step 2" rules and regulations to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Ontario is currently in effect. The complete list of these new measures can be read at this Oakville News story by clicking here.

Summary of provincial vaccinations

12.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.22% of total pop.)

At least 11.50 million people are fully vaccinated (77.59% of total pop.)

29.01 million vaccine doses administered (first, second and third)

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Jan. 13, 2022, as of the end of yesterday.

Note: As directly quoted by the province of Ontario, "Case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario." This is "due to changes in the availability of testing [effective Dec. 31, 2021] driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant."

Listed below are only the reported figures from the province and do not include all known active cases. Known active cases continue dropping as testing remains restricted.

122,246 active cases - minus 9,942

3,630 people hospitalized - plus 182

915,940 confirmed cases - plus 9,909

783,214 recovered cases - plus 19,816

10,480 deaths - plus 25

793,694 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.5%

58,831 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 21.4%

500 people in ICU - minus 5

275 people on ventilators - plus 10

892 active ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 41

Note: institutional outbreaks count only hospitals, retirement homes and long-term care homes.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Ontario stopped reporting new confirmation numbers on how many cases are testing as a variant of concern, including the Omicron variant.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations in Canada

31.99 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (83.64% of total pop.)

At least 29.60 million people are fully vaccinated (77.40% of total pop.)

72.71 million total doses administered - plus 260,000

11.12 million booster doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Jan. 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

401,232 active cases - plus 4,374

8,660 active hospitalizations - plus 419

2.67 million confirmed cases to date

2.24 million recoveries

31,171 deaths - plus 110

Ranked 85th in global deaths per capita at 82.27 per 100,000 people

U.S. COVID-19 Update

63.39 million cumulative cases

842,873 deaths - plus 2,587

62.8% of the total population is fully vaccinated

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 255.76 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

297 million cases

5.51 million people have died worldwide

At least 9.57 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data) Only 9.5% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose

Halton Region

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

